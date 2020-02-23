The BBC is facing fresh criticism from licence payers and politicians after figures revealed a 'shocking' decline in viewers of its flagship Scotland-only show.

New data shows viewing figures for BBC Scotland's The Nine have, on occasion, dropped to less than 1 per cent of its launch audience just 12 months ago.

Around 752,000 people tuned in for the show on its first air date on February 25 2019, however this figure dropped to 75,000 the following evening, and has since averaged at around 35,000 per night over the last year.

In October and November, the programme recorded its lowest audience to date, with two dates slumping to between 5,000 and 8,000.

The data, which was revealed by The Sunday Times, was taken from the Broadcaster's Audience Research Board (Barb).

Conservative spokesman Maurice Golden said: "The BBC Scotland TV channel is supported with a huge budget and a massive and experienced team, but unfortunately their viewing figures have continued to decline to pretty shockingly low levels.

"Licence fee payers would be right to question why so much money is being spent on such a tiny audience."

Debate Night, Scotland's equivalent to Question Time, pulled in an average audience of just 14,000 per episode over the last year.

A spokesman for the BBC said: "BBC Scotland has been watched by 825,000 every week since launch, which is above the BBC’s own projections. Channel programmes received five BAFTA Scotland awards just months after it launched.

“Overall, the channel is adding a more socially diverse audience to the BBC portfolio and requests to view BBC Scotland programmes on the iPlayer have risen 125% to more than 62 million in 2019.”