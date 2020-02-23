A major search is under way to locate a man who is believed to have been scaling Ben Nevis.

Tomas Gafrik from Slovakia, was last heard of on Thursday morning when he posted a short film of himself on social media.

His position was just above Half Way Lochan on the UK's highest mountain.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team (LMRT) has been searching for the man since Sunday morning, including 27 of its own members, 12 from other groups and a helicopter.

LMRT posted: "His intention after going up Ben Nevis was to visit the 'fjords' in this area so we need to check if he has been seen since in case the search on the Ben is a wild goose chase."

The rescue team added forecasts for Ben Nevis on Monday predict 50-80mph winds with extensive heavy snow which will "make any search around summits extremely difficult".

The 40-year-old arrived in Scotland at Edinburgh Airport on Tuesday, 18 February.

He contacted family in his home country two days later sending images which indicated he had spent the previous night near the Halfway Lochan on Ben Nevis and intended to continue to the summit that day.

He has been out of contact since then and he has now been reported missing.

Sergeant Michael Bell of Fort William Police Station said: "Tomas has not been in contact with his family since Thursday and we are growing increasingly concerned for him.



"I would ask anyone who may have seen him at any time since he arrived in Scotland on Tuesday, whether that is on Ben Nevis or elsewhere to let us know as soon as possible.