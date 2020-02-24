A fire has broken out at a primary school in the Highlands.

Crews rushed to the scene following reports of a blaze at Park Primary in Invergordon just after 10am.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "Operations control mobilised seven fire appliances and a high reach appliance and firefighters are working to extinguish the flames.

"The school has been evacuated.

Crews currently remain in attendance."

Taking to social media, the Highland Council tweeted: "All children and staff accounted for and safe following a fire at Park Primary. Children are to be collected from Invergordon Academy."

Invergordon Fire Station has tweeted: "Fire crews are at a well-developed fire at Park primary school in Invergordon, please avoid the area to allow for fire appliances to gain access."

The damage caused by the break out not yet known. The school has a roll of around 180 pupils.

BBC Highlands is reporting that the cause of the fire may have been a laptop, but this has not been confirmed.