WITH 10 months to go until the COP26 summit comes to Glasgow, The Herald is planning to take our prestigious Climate For Change campaign to the next level.

The Herald’s campaign has led the way in highlighting the environmental challenges and possibilities, fear and hopes facing all of us. But we don’t have all the answers.

That’s why we are recruiting panel members from a range of sectors to help us shape Scotland’s debate on climate change.

COP26 will be a unique opportunity for Scotland to take part in the global discussion on the environmental emergency. And, by publishing regular features, producing online commentary and video content, hosting conference events and more, The Herald plans to showcase the ways in which businesses, academia, and publicsector organisations in Scotland are leading the way.

We want to look ahead to the dangers facing our planet and what will result if we all do nothing. But we also want to focus on the positive outcomes that can be achieved by unified, innovative and determined actions by each and every one of us.

We will continue to provide a platform to support governmental, private sector and educational achievements in Scotland, and to educate and promote the efforts already being made as we look towards COP26 and beyond.

COP26 will be attended by all countries that signed the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change – a treaty agreed in 1994. It will be the biggest summit the UK has ever hosted and is being described as the most significant climate event since the 2015 Paris Agreement.

This year’s summit will see participating nations set out their plans to cut their carbon emissions. Scotland has already pledged to generate 100 per cent of its electricity demand from renewable sources this year and 50% of all energy for heat, transport and electricity by 2030.

Since The Herald launched the Climate For Change campaign two years ago – running twice-weekly features in newspaper and regular commentary and news on heraldscotland.com, as well as a 16-page report in Business HQ, Scotland’s largest circulated business magazine – we have championed the work of many of these organisations.

So far, Climate For Change has been presented in partnership with SEPA, the Scottish Funding Council, Historic Environment Scotland, Newton Property, the Confederation of Passenger Transport and Low Carbon Scotland.

If you are interested in joining our COP26 panel, helping us shape Scotland’s debate on climate change, please get in touch with us. We are looking for chief executives in relevant sectors – such as renewables and transport – entrepreneurs, researchers, innovators and other individuals who share our passion for positive change.

There are only 12 places available on the panel so contact us as soon as possible and help us – help Scotland – to do our bit to help save the planet. Contact Stephen McTaggart on 0141 302 6137 or stephen.mctaggart@heraldandtimes.co.uk to discuss this further.