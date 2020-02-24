Children under 12 will be banned from heading footballs during training sessions from today, the Scottish FA has confirmed and a restriction will apply to teenagers up to the age of 17.

It follows a landmark Glasgow study which for the first time proved a conclusive link between football and dementia.

While the study did not specifically draw a link between headers and the risk of neurological disease, the SFA has said the action is aimed at mitigating any risk.

The updated guidelines take effect immediately but do not recommend an end to headers during matches.

The Glasgow University study, published in October last year, found that former professional footballers are three and a half times more likely to die of degenerative brain disease and five times more likely to develop Alzheimer's Disease.

The Glasgow Catholic Schools Football Association is understood to have already implemented a ban on children under 12 heading balls during training sessions.

Read more: Rare Lisbon Lions print to be auctioned for new Billy McNeill Fund

Ian Maxwell, Scottish FA Chief Executive: “While it is important to re-emphasise there is no research to suggest that heading in younger age groups was a contributory factor in the findings of the FIELD study into professional footballers, nevertheless Scottish football has a duty of care to young people, their parents and those responsible for their wellbeing throughout youth football.

“The updated guidelines are designed to help coaches remove repetitive and unnecessary heading from youth football in the earliest years, with a phased introduction at an age group considered most appropriate by our medical experts.

Read more: Walter Smith backs SFA plan to ban children under 12 heading footballs

“It is important to reassure that heading is rare in youth football matches but we are clear that the guidelines should mitigate any potential risks.

"We will also look to monitor and review the guidance as part of our commitment to making the national game a safe and enjoyable environment for young people.

“I would like to thank our colleagues at the English FA for their collaboration in this process and UEFA’s Medical Committee for their guidance.”

The FA in England have also updated their guidelines but stopped short of introducing an outright ban.