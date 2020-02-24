A primary school in the Highlands has been evacuated after a fire broke out within the building.
All children and staff at Park Primary in Invergordon are safe, Highland Council said.
Seven SFRS appliances and a high reach appliance attended the scene.
Images show plumes of smoke from the blaze.
A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "Operations control mobilised seven fire appliances and a high reach appliance and firefighters are working to extinguish the flames.
"The school has been evacuated.
Crews currently remain in attendance."
The Highland Council tweeted: "All children and staff accounted for and safe following a fire at Park Primary. Children are to be collected from Invergordon Academy."
Invergordon Fire Station has tweeted: "Fire crews are at a well-developed fire at Park primary school in Invergordon, please avoid the area to allow for fire appliances to gain access."
All pictures by Andrew Smith
