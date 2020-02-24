In the early 1900's, Clinker-built ships were made on the banks of the River Clyde in Glasgow, minutes away from the Cullen manufacturing site. For nearly 100 years Cullen have manufactured eco-friendly packaging using corrugate and moulded pulp. Today, from their 200,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility, Cullen work with multi-national brands to eco-enhance their product-appeal and increase protection in transit.

Cullen's manufacturing facility in Glasgow

Cullen don’t believe you should choose between safety and sustainability, when it comes to packaging. The Clinker option delivers ultimate protection to ship bottles in 100% plastic free packaging.

How does it work?

Clinker consists of three moulded pulp fitments; for the top, middle and bottom of the bottle, are carefully manufactured by Cullen to offer superior cushioning and protection, even with rough handling. The fitments are held in place by a corrugate carton which can be branded accordingly or stay a natural brown.

Clinker has some of the highest eco-credentials on the market. Not only is it entirely recyclable, compostable and biodegradable but also made using 100% recycled materials.

Cullen's moulded pulp, manufactured in the UK, is fully recyclable in standard local authority facilities. Without any specialist treatment, Clinker will also break down in any standard compost heap in 6 months – a mere 449.5 years quicker than the plastic alternatives – the perfect way to help your customer turn the tide on plastic pollution.

There’s no sacrifice of safety to be so sustainable either. Clinker carefully cushions the glass inside; using crush barriers to offer protection beyond the standard drop test in a wide range of size options – fitting 1, 2, 3, 6 or 12 standard bottles and individual magnums.

Like the shipbuilding technique it is named after, Clinker uses interconnecting fitments to create a structure notable for its strength, reliability and durability. These fitments nest neatly within each other, offering to greatly reduce the storage capacity required when compared to polystyrene and air-filled plastic products. Taking up so little space will make saving on both transportation costs and emissions.

Clinker offers superior protective performance. When adding the ease and low requirement of storage and transport, saving valuable time and money, using Clinker becomes plain sailing.

For more information you can contact Cullen www.cullen.co.uk