PEOPLE living in one of Scotland's most picturesque villages have taken matters into their own hands in their fight with tourist traffic which they say overwhelms their quiet streets every summer.

The village of Luss on Loch Lomondside has become a major tourist attraction visited by more than 750,000 people every year, but residents have long called for tourist vehicles to be banned from their streets, saying they cause traffic jams and pose a danger to pedestrians.

Camley's cartoon: Residents angry over tourist traffic.

Now frustrated locals have erected their own road signs asking motorists to refrain from parking in the village after losing faith in the "incompetent and unaccountable" officials from Argyll and Bute Council to act on their concerns.

Campaigners say they have been waiting for years for the local authority to agree to impose restrictions on the huge number of cars that jam their picturesque streets every tourist season, but have now lost all confidence.

They are threatening a campaign of ‘direct action’, starting with the erection of five eight-foot signs asking motorists to refrain from parking in the village.

Peter Robertson, vice convenor of Luss and Arden Community Council, said: "People are at their wits’ end and have now resorted to putting up their own road signs because the council has failed to act.

READ MORE: Calls for barrier to shut out tourists' cars from Luss

"This has been on the agenda for many years. We have to question the competence of the council to handle tourism.

"Luss is an example of a problem that’s happening across the country. It has tiny roads with no pavements and its residents, including elderly people, children and parents with prams have to share the roads with three quarters of a million visitors and their cars each year."

The village, which is home to 120 residents, was famous by the Scottish TV soap opera Take the High Road. It was recently ranked the ninth most-visited attraction in Scotland, ahead of Stirling Castle, the Falkirk Wheel and Edinburgh Zoo.

Luss' streets are congested with visitors.

Locals say the essential character of the historic village is being destroyed thanks to the continually increasing influx of tourist traffic, which has already overwhelmed its Victorian infrastructure.

They warn of serious road safety issues for pedestrians in the heart of the village, most of which is pavement-free, and a very significantly reduced quality of life for the village residents.

READ MORE: Luss residents call for tourist parking ban to battle congestion problems​

Luss resident Alison Walker said: "We feel the time has come to take matters into our own hands.

"The villagers are seriously talking about blocking roads. The truth is Argyll and Bute Council are not competent to manage tourism in the west of Scotland."

Locals want cars out their village

Valerie Jones, who has a son at primary school in the village, added: "The traffic situation is frankly dangerous, particularly for children and elderly residents.

"Luss wants to continue to welcome people but the situation as it stands is not fair and it is not sustainable.

"We have reached crisis point. The community has been offering for years to build a new car park. Visitors would park in an area close to the heart of the village, but not block it up."

READ MORE: Too many taking the High Road to Luss​

Residents say they are now determined to get urgently-needed improvements in place for 2020 and must take matters into their own hands.

Last year, Argyll and Bute Council agreed in principle to a blueprint drawn up by locals to manage tourist traffic, but has yet to implement it.

A new car 240-space car park would be built by Luss Estates Company in a field next to the Loch Lomond Arms Hotel, in the centre of the village.