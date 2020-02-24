The head of the civil service has ordered an end to media leaks amid an ongoing row over bullying claims against Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Cabinet Secretary Sir Mark Sedwill told all civil servants that advice they provide for ministers and “any debates” around it should remain “private”.

A source told the PA news agency that the move went down “like a cup of cold sick” among staff, who resenting receiving a “ticking off” for what they see as a political row that does not involve them.

It follows allegations Ms Patel has clashed with senior officials, belittled and bullied colleagues and is distrusted by intelligence chiefs.

She has branded the claims “false”, while security minister James Brokenshire told Sky News they were “absolute nonsense”.

He said: “Yes, she is demanding, but in that role you have to be because you are dealing with some of the most sensitive, some of the most challenging things that you have to deal with across Government.

“I think the Home Secretary is absolutely focused on the public good, the agenda that we’ve set around policing, on immigration and indeed around counter-terrorism and security.”

The Government has strongly denied claims that MI5 chiefs do not trust Ms Patel and were limiting intelligence sharing.

Sir Mark’s message to civil servants, sent out yesterday afternoon, referred to the “recent stories of tensions within Whitehall, sparked by attributable briefings and leaks to the media”.

He said: “This besmirches this country’s hard-won reputation for good governance and is a distraction from the vital work of the thousands of civil servants delivering the Government’s agenda and the public services on which our citizens rely.”

Sir Mark went on to say: “Candour, confidentiality and courtesy between ministers, special advisers and civil servants are crucial to the trust and confidence on which good governance depends.

“Civil servants should at all times be confident they can give the honest, impartial and objective advice on which ministers can rely.

“Both should be confident that this advice, and any debate that surrounds it, will remain private.”

Signing off the message, he added: “I know that the whole Civil Service is committed to delivery of the Government’s agenda and to our enduring work to protect and promote the interests of our citizens, communities and country.”

Ms Patel has been accused of creating an “atmosphere of fear” at the Home Office, which allies denied.

It emerged last week that she had tried to move permanent secretary Sir Philip Rutnam from her department after they had a series of rows.

An ally to the Home Secretary described her as being “absolutely livid” about the recent slew of allegations and insisted she was demanding a leak inquiry be carried out by the Cabinet Office.

But Cabinet Office sources were adamant that a request had not been received either formally or informally yet.

Boris Johnson’s spokesman insisted he had “full confidence” in Ms Patel.

He said: “The Prime Minister has full confidence in the Home Secretary and the vital work that she is doing to make our streets safer and to take back control of the UK’s borders.”

But asked whether Mr Johnson had full confidence in Home Office mandarin Sir Philip, the spokesman simply said: “The Prime Minister has full confidence in the civil service, which is working very hard to deliver on the Government’s priorities.”

A Home Office spokesman said: “The Home Secretary and permanent secretary are deeply concerned about the number of false allegations appearing in the media. They are focused on delivering on the Home Office’s hugely important agenda, which includes creating an immigration system that works for the UK, putting more police on the streets and keeping the public safe from terrorism.”

Elsewhere, the French government warned Mr Johnson it will not be blackmailed into signing up to a bad Brexit agreement.

France’s EU affairs minister, Amélie de Montchalin, insisted the country will not “sacrifice” its industry and fisheries to secure a quick deal.

It came as the EU is expected to finalise its Brexit negotiating stance at a meeting today.