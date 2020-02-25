Temperatures could plummet to minus 10C in some parts of the UK after forecasters warned of more ice and snow over the next 24 hours.

The Met Office said 2cm to 6cm of snow is expected to fall over Scotland by Tuesday morning, while higher areas in Northern Ireland and northern England could see up to 3cm.

A yellow weather alert remains in place for those areas until 10am, warning of ice and potentially hazardous travel.

READ MORE: Scotland's weather: After the gusts and floods...the Monday snow warning

Last night, the mercury dropped to minus 4.5C at the Cairnwell in the Scottish Highlands.

Significant snow falls were also recorded overnight, with Aviemore in Scotland recording 7cm and Northern Ireland’s Lough Fea getting 3cm.

Tuesday's morning rush hour will bring bright spells and blustery showers with the possibility of #ice, #sleet, and #snow pic.twitter.com/4UHNX2AroL — Met Office (@metoffice) February 24, 2020

Two severe “danger to life” flood warnings have been issued by the Environment Agency for the Shropshire towns of Shrewsbury and Ironbridge, along the River Severn.

A further 107 flood warnings – where flooding is expected – and 201 flood alerts – where flooding is possible – were in place across England on Monday night.

Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge said temperatures are expected to drop down to minus 8C across central and eastern Scotland overnight.

The west of the country – mainly in areas above 200 metres – is expected to see the worst of the snow.

The Met Office has warned drivers of blustery showers, with the possibility of ice, sleet and snow during rush hour.

The Angel of the North, near Gateshead, Tyne and Wear, following snowfall on Monday (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Later in the day, the mercury is forecast to rise to 8C, with the South East experiencing the warmest temperatures.

Showers are expected for much of the UK throughout Tuesday, along with gusts of 40mph to 50mph on the South West coast.

Further inland, wind speeds are forecast to drop to 30mph to 40mph.

In Scotland, temperatures are forecast to drop to lows of minus 10C during the night.

“Any showers that fall could be a mix of rain, sleet and snow,” Mr Partridge said. “We are quite likely to see another ice warning on Tuesday night.”

He said Wednesday is forecast to be another mix of scattered showers and sunshine.

He added: “As low pressure moves away, we have high pressure in the South West of the UK, and the combination of the two is bringing in more northwesterly (cold) air from Greenland.”