THE number of domestic violence incidents recorded in Scotland has risen for a fourth consecutive year to the highest level since 1999.

New official figures show the police recorded 60,641 domestic violence incidents in 2018/19, up from 59,541 in 2017/18, a rise of two per cent.

The Tories said the current rate of 166 incidents per day showed the SNP governmetn had failed to prioritise the problem.

The Scottish Libems called the figures "incredibly troubling".

The near doubling of incidents since 1999, when 33,187 were recorded, reflects more comprehensive recording and a greater willingness to report domestic abuse.

However the number of incidents involving a crime has fallen markedly over recent years, with 41% of involving criminal conduct last year, compared to 62% in 2009/10.

The absolute number of incidents involving a crime was its lowest since 2007/08 last year.The most common crime of offence recorded in incidents last year was common assault (36% of all crimes and offences recorded), followed by breach of the peace (29%).

There were 112 incidents of domestic abuse recorded by police 10,000 population in 2018-19, ranging from 54 per 10,000 in East Renfrewshire to 157 in Dundee City.

Other councils with high rates included West Dunbartonshire (148 per 10,000 population) and Glasgow City (147).

Age also made a difference to the prevalence of domestic abuse.

It was most frequently recorded among the 26-30 year age group (263 incidents per 10,000 population), followed by the 31-35 year age group (246 incidents per 10,000).

Incidents were more frequent at the weekend, with Saturday and Sunday accounting for 35% of all cases in 2018-19.

Almost 90% of cases took place in the home or dwelling and four in five incidents involved a female victim and a male accused.

Scottish Tory justice spokesman Liam Kerr said: "Tackling domestic abuse is meant to be an absolute priority for this SNP government.

“Yet it’s clear nothing like enough resource is being given to police to tackle this problem or to ensure those guilty of domestic violence are properly punished.

“Instead, all we hear from the SNP government is how they want to scrap prison sentences of less than a year, the very punishments often used to punish and deter this kind of crime.

“That’s a complete failure of government, and an insult to tens of thousands of victims who endure this unacceptable violence every year.”

LibDem MSP Liam McArthur added: “The rates of domestic abuse in Scotland are incredibly troubling. Ministers must make sure the resources are there to support victims at short notice wherever they are in Scotland.

“The last thing victims need is to get inundated with paperwork to prove they are homeless or to be left to fend for themselves in finding a new place.

"That is why Scottish Liberal Democrats have called for new rights so that abusers can be the ones who are moved out of the home, not the victim.

“These are the types of changes that can help give people the confidence they need to leave physically abusive, controlling and coercive relationships.”

SNP Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “Domestic abuse exacts a terrible toll on victims and often causes much wider harms, such as impacting on children’s safety and well-being within the family home.

“Domestic abuse is neither acceptable nor inevitable. We must work collectively – as parents, friends, co-workers and legislators – to bring an end to this blight on society, address underlying attitudes that enable it to persist, call out those who dismiss or minimise its impact, and ensure that perpetrators are dealt with robustly and effectively.”