A tea brand has called on social media users to ‘be kind’ online after being bombarded with messages following an endorsement from the new chancellor of the exchequer.

Rishi Sunak posted a picture of himself enjoying a cup of Yorkshire Tea as he prepared for a budget meeting on Friday.

Quick Budget prep break making tea for the team. Nothing like a good Yorkshire brew. pic.twitter.com/zhoQM9Ksho — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) February 21, 2020

However, thousands of users quickly began tweeting the brand, asking them to disavow any association with the politician - with many others calling for a boycott.

Yorkshire Tea’s communications team later admitted they were shocked by the reaction, posting on Monday that it had been a “tough weekend” along with several images of abusive comments they had received.

The brand also reminded social media users that Jeremy Corbyn had posed with a similar bag of tea in 2017.

Mr Corbyn also referenced the brand when discussing whether he would ever hold talks with Donald Trump, joking he would like to have a conversation about climate change with the US president “over a pot of Yorkshire Tea”.

Sunak, who represents the Richmond constituency in North Yorkshire, tweeted out the image of himself in front of a 1,040-pack of tea bags on Friday evening.

But the tea brand, based in Harrogate, was forced to confirm they had not received any prior warning the picture would be posted when some users of the website began calling for the company to distance themselves from the image.

However, Yorkshire Tea’s social media chief later called certain users out for “attempting to drag [them] into a political mudfight.

So it's been a rough weekend.



On Friday, the Chancellor shared a photo of our tea. Politicians do that sometimes (Jeremy Corbyn did it in 2017). We weren't asked or involved - and we said so the same day. Lots of people got angry with us all the same. pic.twitter.com/7uVmKDf7Jd — Yorkshire Tea (@YorkshireTea) February 24, 2020

A thread posted yesterday read: “We've spent the last three days answering furious accusations and boycott calls. For some, our tea just being drunk by someone they don't like means it's forever tainted, and they've made sure we know it.

“It's been pretty shocking to see the determination some have had to drag us into a political mudfight. But it's been lovely to see others speak up for us - we're so grateful to everyone who's done that in a civil way (and gutted to see some use it as a reason for more nastiness).

No, it's a politician sharing a photo of something they bought in a shop.



Just like this one from 2017, which we also had nothing to do with. pic.twitter.com/dIjVooUVEK — Yorkshire Tea (@YorkshireTea) February 23, 2020

“Speaking directly now, as the person who's been answering these tweets, I know it could have been much worse. It's easier to be on the receiving end of this as a brand than as an individual. There's more emotional distance and I've had a team to support me when it got a bit much.”

It continued: “But for anyone about to vent their rage online, even to a company - please remember there's a human on the other end of it, and try to be kind.”