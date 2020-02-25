Michael Stewart’s indefinite BBC hiatus has been ended after the broadcaster revealed he had agreed to adhere to their code of conduct.
Pundit Stewart had caused a stir when he hit out at Rangers PR chief Jim Traynor, accusing him of leaking stories to the press about Alfredo Morelos among other issues.
READ MORE: Questions remain over a return for Michael Stewart after Sportscene absence
Stewart had been kept off BBC Sportsound and Sportscene while the issue was ongoing. However BBC Scotland have confirmed he will be welcomed back.
A spokesperson for the Beeb said: “Following Sportsound on Monday, February 3 we have clearly explained the BBC editorial guidelines around fairness and accuracy to Michael Stewart.
READ MORE: Over 11,000 sign petition calling for BBC to reinstate Michael Stewart
“We expect our pundits to be forthright, but fair. Michael agrees with this. On that basis, Michael is now available for selection for Sportscene and Sportsound.”
More to follow.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.