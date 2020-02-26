THE UK launch of the much-anticipated Disney Plus streaming service in the UK is almost here.

The new streaming service has already been released in the US, Canada, Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand pulling in 28.6 million subscribers so far, but UK fans have been waiting since last November for its arrival.

Thankfully the company has confirmed the UK launch date is just a few weeks away and customers can now pre-order the service at a reduced price.

When will Disney + launch in the UK?





The official launch date of Disney Plus in Europe is 24th March, but up until 23rd March, Disney fans can avail of the pre-order sales to make sure they don't miss out.

How much will it cost?





Before the launch an annual subscription is available at a discounted price of £49.99 a year- equivalent to £4.17 a month- which will save you £10. This discount is only available until the 23rd March.

The free seven-day trial isn't available for orders placed during the pre-sale.

A standard Disney+ subscription will cost £5.99 per month in the UK, matching the rolling cost of a Netflix subscription. Annual subscriptions can also be bought for £59.99 at standard price.

If signing up is…inevitable. Take advantage of the limited time offer of #DisneyPlus - only £49.99 for a year.

Sign up at https://t.co/vVdgBqf37h. Start streaming March 24. T&Cs apply. Offer is valid until 23 March. pic.twitter.com/pgz5ew9yUP — Disney+ UK (@DisneyPlusUK) February 24, 2020

What is Disney +?





Disney+ is the dedicated streaming service for films and TV shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more.

It's also fast becoming Netflix and Amazon Prime Video's biggest rival, thanks to an enormous back catalogue of Disney films and a seemingly endless supply of family favourites.

Much like Netflix and Prime Video, Disney+ is also producing exclusive films and TV shows.

In addition, Disney’s other streaming services – Hulu and ESPN Plus – will run on the same platform.

How can I watch Disney +?





Subscribers will be able to stream all content through the Disney+ app (Android and iOS compatible, including tablets), most smart TVs, Roku, Chromecast, and gaming consoles (PS4 and Xbox), with the notable exception of the Nintendo Switch (which is not compatible with streaming services).

Disney has said that users will be able to enjoy high-quality and commercial-free viewing on up to four devices at the same time.

Disney+ will allow users the luxury of unlimited downloads on as many as ten different devices, personalised recommendations and being able to set up to seven different profiles.

Parents can monitor their children's activity on the streaming platform with Kids Profiles, that has an easy- to-navigate, child-friendly interface to access age-appropriate content.

What shows are available?





An extensive list of Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars and National Geographic content will be available on Disney +.

Also, The Sound of Music, The Princess Bride and Malcolm in the Middle will join the service in the first year.

Disney’s animation classics such as The Lion King and Snow White will be on there, as will originals including The Mandalorian, and a Stars Wars prequel series based on Rogue One.

Other shows include separate programmes for the main Avengers characters and a spin-off series of High School Musical, which is coming out this November, as well as a Lizzie McGuire reboot, with Hilary Duff.

Speaking about the arrival of Disney+ back in April 2019, Disney’s chairman and CEO Robert Inger said: “We are confident that the combination of our unrivalled storytelling, beloved brands, iconic franchises, and cutting-edge technology will make Disney+ a standout in the marketplace, and deliver significant value for consumers and shareholders alike."