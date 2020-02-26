BETTER support for energy users has been called for after a new study revealed that nearly one in nine Scots consumers rate their bills as unaffordable.

A new report by Citizens Advice Scotland has tracked a fall in consumers using the traditional Big Six suppliers with consumers moving to smaller suppliers, often because of lower prices.

And when a CAS survey asked how people rated the affordability of their fuel bills on a scale of 1 to 5, 12% rated their bills a 1 or 2 indicating that they were unaffordable.

Now CAS is calling for fair prices, clear and accurate energy billing, and better debt support are needed so customers aren't shocked by sudden increases in costs. The CAS say ability to pay is central to any debt repayment scheme.

They say there should be an ease of contact, so customers aren’t left in the dark or hanging on the phone about their service or bills.

CAS markets spokesman Dr Jamie Stewart said: “We are likely to see changes in the energy retail markets in the coming years.

“This comes at a time when the market itself has faced significant challenges, between January 2018 and November 2019, 16 companies exited the market.

“We also know that aspects of the market simply are not working for consumers, whether on affordability or service.

“That’s why Citizens Advice Scotland have outlined six key priorities energy providers should be adhering to.

"These priorities are not revolutionary, but are common sense and should be a standard part of any energy supplier's business model.

“This isn’t just about cheaper bills, but better customer service and ensuring people who need extra help and support get it.”

It also suggests clear and accurate billing would allow customers to understand how charges have been calculated, and to stop people accruing debt through no fault of their own.

There should be easy access to the Warm Home Discount, it said, to help more people with the cost of energy.

And there should be choice for consumers on restricted electricity meters "to challenge fuel poverty for consumers off the gas grid".