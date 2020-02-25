Pop star Duffy has said that she was "raped, drugged and held captive" for several days in a post on her verified Instagram page.
The singer claimed that while the "recovery took time" she is "OK and safe now".
In the post she added that many of her fans "wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why".
