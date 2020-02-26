MORE details about a £75million court battle with the firm responsible for building Glasgow’s troubled super-hospital have emerged.

Legal proceedings have been raised by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde against Multiplex for “losses and damages” incurred for a catalogue of failings at the £842m Queen Elizabeth University Hospital since in opened in April 2015.

Official documents show the health board is seeking compensation for problems with the water and ventilation systems, the glass panels on the exterior of the building, the heating system and the atrium roof, as well as issues with internal fabric moisture ingress and the pneumatic transport system that links all the hospitals on the site.

The board is also seeking damages for ongoing and future costs associated with repairs and improvements to the hospital site. It has already spent more than £1m upgrading the ventilation system at the children’s hospital.

A public inquiry has been commissioned and an independent review is underway into the hospital’s design, construction and maintenance.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, are probing the deaths of two cancer patients = a 10-year-old boy and a 73-year-old woman - after they developed an infection linked to pigeon droppings.

The Crown Office is also investigating the death of ten-year-old leukaemia patient Milly Main, who was recovering from a successful stem cell transplant in 2017 when she contracted a bacterial infection which led to sepsis and organ failure.

Her parents believe it was caused by contamination in the water supply and have called for a Fatal Accident Inquiry.

Wards 2A and B at the children’s hospital closed in September 2018 following a string of infections, and a clinician-led internal probe identified 26 cases of infection among child cancer patients in 2017 potentially linked to the water supply.

The health board was put into level four ‘special measures’ in November amid growing concern over its performance.

Board papers detail the progress that has been made to tackle the problems already identified and for which compensation is being sought.