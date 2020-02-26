An SNP MSP has announced plans to stand down at the Scottish Parliament election next year.

James Dornan, who has represented Glasgow Cathcart since he was first elected as an MSP in 2011, said he would not be seeking re-election in the 2021 Holyrood contest.

He tweeted: "I've let a number of my constituents know tonight, that I'll not be seeking re-election in next year's Holyrood election."

READ MORE: MSP James Dornan renews calls for strict liability

The move comes hours after he was the sole MSP to abstain in a Scottish Parliament vote in support of the general principles of a proposed new law to provide free period products across Scotland.

Mr Dornan is convener of Holyrood's Local Government and Communities Committee, which earlier rejected the Period Products (Free Provision) (Scotland) Bill after SNP and Conservative members voted against it, outnumbering the Green and Liberal Democrats who voted in favour.

The 66-year-old represented the Langside ward on Glasgow City Council prior to becoming an MSP.

JAMES DORNAN: Scottish society must realise failing to tackle sectarianism will come with a price

Scottish Cabinet Secretaries were among those paying tribute to Mr Dornan's time in Holyrood.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf tweeted: "Sorry to hear James. I appreciate you've often put your head above the parapet and taken much abuse for it. Also know you'll be missed locally in the constituency you have served so diligently."

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman posted: "Sorry to read this James. Whatever you get up to after next May, I'm wishing you the very best. Meantime, you're no feenished yet!"