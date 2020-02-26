Scotland’s head of fire prevention has warned “lives are being put at risk” after a new report found the number of deliberate fires started in Scotland more than doubled in a three-month period last year.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) crews battled 60 blazes every day between February and April last year - an increase of 97 per cent.

In Glasgow, the number of intentional fires tackled by crews shot up from 319 to 658, while in Edinburgh they doubled from 128 to 256.

READ MORE: Fire service in storm over huge fall in 'gold' commanders

However, the largest rise was recorded in Argyll and Bute, East and West Dunbartonshire - where crews recorded a 175 per cent rise in deliberate fire-raising incidents, while in North Lanarkshire, a 174 per cent increase was reported.

A total of 3,658 deliberate fire-raising incidents were recorded by the service during the period - up from 1,852 in the same three-month timeframe in 2018.

Assistant Chief Officer Ross Haggart, SFRS director of prevention and protection branded the incidents “reckless, selfish and devastating”.

He said: “We take a zero-tolerance approach to deliberate fire setting and it is a small minority of individuals who are potentially putting themselves, our firefighters and innocent bystanders at risk of serious harm and injury.

“Make no mistake – fire can cause injury and death, it can be devastating to properties, businesses and the environment.

READ MORE: Former Labour MP thanks 'hero' fire crews who saved her from burning Edinburgh tenement

“Last year, witnessed a shocking rise in deliberate fire-raising during the Spring period.

“These incidents are a needless drain on our resources and can impact on our response to genuine emergencies – where lives might very well be at risk.”

He added: “The fact that our firefighters are called to thousands of deliberately set fires each year is completely unacceptable.”