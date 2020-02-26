Donald Trump has handed a top White House role to a 23-year-old university student, according to reports in the US.
James Bacon, a student at George Washington University, will take over the role of director of operations for the Presidential Personnel Office (PPO) - the body which approves and determines selections for presidential appointments.
Bacon, who Politico said worked in the department of transportation alongside his studies, takes over from Katja Bullock, who served through both Bush and Reagan presidencies.
Bullock is more than 50 years older than Bacon.
He also reportedly took time out of his studies to work as a liaison in the department of housing and urban development, meaning he will graduate later than initially expected.
Politico said that this was latest move in the US president’s bid to remove disloyal members of his own team from their positions following his acquittal in the historic impeachment hearings.
Earlier this month, he ousted Alexander Vindman and Gordon Sondland, who testified against him during the hearings.
