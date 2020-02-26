Police in Manchester have released an image of a man wanted in connection with the theft of a rare Celtic shirt from the National Football Museum.

CCTV images show the brazen thief reaching to grab the garish 1991/92 away shirt, worn by the likes of John Collins and Charlie Nicholas, from a display of classic kits at the museum earlier this month.

READ MORE: Scottish arrest made as part of 'county lines' drug gang raids

Greater Manchester Police said the man entered the building without paying before stealing the kit, which is frequently listed amongst the worst of all time.

The shirt features a jagged white band either side of two shades of green and bears the sponsor logo for Peoples Ford.

The example stolen from the museum also has the number 10 on the back.

Greater Manchester Police have released this image in a bid to trace the man responsible.

Police Constable Mohammed Niazi of GMP’s City of Manchester District said: “The Celtic football shirt that was brazenly taken by a member of the public was a rare and unique item and officers are doing all they can to find whoever is responsible for this theft.”

“As a result of our strenuous enquiries and work with the National Football Museum we have now been able to release this image in the hope of talking to the man in this photograph.”

READ MORE: Trainer haul worth £125,000 stolen from parked lorry while driver slept

He added: “I understand that the incident happened at a very busy part of the day in a central part of the city centre therefore if you recognise this man or were in the football museum at the time of the incident and saw anything unusual or suspicious that that could help with our investigations please contact police.”

Anyone with any information about the theft should contact police on 0161 856 3221.