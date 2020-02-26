FORMER Chancellor Sajid Javid has said the plan to control Treasury advisers from No.10 is "not in the national interest" and would "inhibit" the Prime Minister.

The MP for Bromsgrove, who has been on the Conservatives front bench for the last eight years, dramatically resigned his post two weeks ago after Boris Johnson demanded he had to sack his advisers to keep his job.

The plan was widely criticised at the time, with suggestions that the Prime Minster's closest aide Dominic Cummings masterminded it in an attempt to gain more control over the treasury.

Mr Cummings had also repeatedly clashed with Mr Javid previously, including infamously sacking one of his members of staff last year without consulting him.

Mr Javid's deputy, Rishi Sunak, was promptly promoted to Chancellor within minutes of the chancellor stepping down.

During a personal speech in the House of Commons today, Mr Javid said the arrangement presented to him by the Prime Minister would "significantly inhibit" his ability to "speak truth to power".

He said: "A chancellor has to be able to give candid advice to a prime minister so he is speaking truth to power. I believe the arrangement proposed would significantly inhibit that and it would not have been in the national interest.

"I am afraid these were conditions that I could not accept in good conscience."

He added: "When reflecting on the dynamic between No.10 and No.11 it is natural to look at past relationships.

"There is no one size that fits. Any model that works or doesn't depends on the personalities that are involved, just as much as the processes.

"It depends on the mutual respect and trust that allows for constructive and creative tension between teams. it is that creative dynamic, that it is has always been the case that advisers advise, ministers decide and ministers decide on their advisers.

"I couldn't see why the Treasury, with the vital role it plays, should be the exception to that."

Mr Javid made a joke, hinting at the role of Mr Cummings in the decision, which prompted jeering and laughter form his fellow MPs.

He said: "I don't intend to dwell further on the details and the personalities... the comings and goings if you will. Much of this commentary was just gossip and distraction, and now it is in the past.

"I hope that the new chancellor will be given the chance to do his job, without fear or favour.

"I know that [he] is more than capable of rising to the challenge. He worked for me as a government minister and chief secretary, and I couldn't have asked for a better working relationship.

"I lobbied the Prime Minister for him to be given the role of chief secretary, and to keep it at the reshuffle...but I didn't get my way on that."

Finishing his statement to the house, Mr Javid said that the Treasury "must also be allowed to play its role as a finance ministry with the strength and credibility required" adding that he was "disappointed not to be finishing what I started".