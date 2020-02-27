SAMH share that vision of better mental health through physical activity, hence the partnership with Kieron and the Stirling Scottish Marathon. With Kieron’s support they aim to recruit 20 runners to raise money and awareness.

SAMH delivers a number of projects which aim to promote getting active as a way to improve mental health and wellbeing. This includes two The Changing Room projects in Hibs and Hearts Football Clubs, funded by the Movember Foundation. The Changing Room kicked off in 2018 with then then Hibs manager Neil Lennon, a radical project which encourages men aged 30 – 64 to open up about their feelings.

SAMH community fundraiser Cindy Cosgrove said: “Men aren’t always great at talking about how they feel, and we know that talking is one of the first steps to better mental health. Without talking, opening up and taking action, nothing will change.”

SAMH encourages Scots to look after their mental health by following the New Economic Foundation’s Five Ways to Better Wellbeing.

Staying in touch with loved ones can make us feel happier and more secure; and often just having a chat can help to lift our mood.

• Put five minutes aside to ask someone how they are

• Arrange to meet up with friends that you haven’t seen in a while

• Join a local group or club and meet new people in your community

Being active isn’t just good for our physical health; it’s also proven to have a positive effect on our mental health and wellbeing.

• Go for a short walk at lunchtime

• Discover a physical activity you enjoy and one that suits you

• Try the NHS’s Couch to 5K programme

• Check out our partner jogscotland’s group finder for your nearest jogging group

Whether you’re spending time with friends or taking a moment for yourself, try to stop to take notice and be aware of the present.

• Set aside time to practise mindfulness or take up yoga

• Take notice of how your friends or colleagues are feeling

• Spend time outdoors, enjoy the fresh air and notice what’s around you

Learning enhances your self-esteem and confidence, and can be a great way to meet new people.

• Sign up for a class and learn something new

• Rediscover an old interest, such as cooking or gardening

• Take on a new challenge to make or fix something

Giving can be very rewarding – in fact those who report a greater interest in helping others are more likely to rate themselves as happy.

• Volunteer your time for a cause you are passionate about

• Spend time with someone who you know has been having a difficult time

• Fundraise for us and be part of Team SAMH.