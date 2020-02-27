IT has proudly stood overlooking the River Tweed for more than 200 years, gazing outward as if searching for enemies marching on Scotland.

And now it is hoped that the first monument to William Wallace will continue its vigil for many decades to come after a fundraising effort was launched to return it to its former glory.

Commissioned in 1814 by David Stuart Erskine, the 11th Earl of Buchan, the 30-ft tall statue towers over the River Tweed and predates The National Wallace Monument in Stirling by around 50 years.

Although the likeness to Wallace is questioned by historians, and opinions differ on the style of the sculpture, the statue has long been a fixture on the tourist trail for visitors to the Borders.

But concerns had been raised about its future after cracks appeared in the monument’s red sandstone, prompting fears for its future.

However, the few trustees of the giant stone likeness have arranged for emergency work to be carried out in April, paving the way for a bigger restoration to be carried out in the future.

It is hoped that a fundraising drive through the summer will lead to further preservation work to prevent any more deterioration of the iconic landmark, which stands in the grounds of the Bemersyde estate, near St Boswells.

Jesse Rae, who is one of the trustees at the William Wallace Trust, said: “Emergency repairs will be made to the plinth this spring.

“I was up at the statue last summer with friends and I noticed there was damage beginning to appear.

“When I went back up a few months ago it was looking in a sad way.”

He added: “We know what needs to be done and we’ll make a start with the repairs to the plinth in April.”

Wallace’s role in Scotland’s history was brought to a world-wide audience by the film Braveheart.

But the 13th-century freedom fighter, who was proclaimed Guardian of Scotland at nearby Selkirk, had been revered at home for centuries before the Mel Gibson film.

The 19th century also saw the construction of the The National Wallace Monument on Abbey Craig to the design of architect John Thomas Rochead, following a public campaign to raise funds for a structure to commemorate the great Scottish hero.

Work is currently under way to upgrade the historic building by completely transforming its exhibition galleries to mark its 150th anniversary.

New upgrades will include a state-of-the-art retelling of the history of the battle, where Wallace’s army famously defeated English forces in 1297.

Isabel Hay, from the William Wallace Society, said that the Borders statue should have a similar level of reverence.

She said: “I am concerned about the disrepair of the statue. It hasn’t been looked after and it’s in the public interest for this tribute to William Wallace to be saved.

“We as a Society want to help preserve the Wallace monument and make sure its condition doesn’t get

any worse.”

The Saltire Society raised £20,000 in 1991 for the Borders monument to be repaired and returned to its original state. Around a decade later the locally-based William Wallace Trust raised enough money to improve the car park and access path to the statue.

But weathering has led to fresh problems with the stonework.

Mr Rae, a musician who produced a fundraising song for the statue in the late 80s, hopes to announce new trustees to look after the statue in the coming weeks, as well as plans to raise funds for a second phase of preservation works.

He added: “Many of the original trustees are no longer with us but we have people lined up.”

“The second phase of works will include the Claymore. We need to get the emergency repairs done first.”