Two people have been airlifted to hospital after one was caught in an avalanche and another fell on a mountain nearby.
Mountain rescue teams were called to Number Five gully on Ben Nevis after two people were caught up in an avalanche on Wednesday afternoon.
READ MORE: Tourists rescued from Ben Nevis thank mountain rescue crew with whisky and chocolates
One suffered a “nasty leg fracture” while the other person was not injured.
Lochaber Mountain Rescue team said that with lots of climbing teams, including members from Tayside and Glenmore teams, on the hill they quickly reached the scene.
The casualty was airlifted to Belford Hospital in Fort William by rescue helicopter 151.
While they were dealing with that incident, they were told that a walker had fallen in the area between Aonach Mor and Carn Mor Dearg nearby.
READ MORE: Mountain rescuers help 12 people stranded in cars by severe weather
They were also airlifted to hospital by the rescue helicopter.
Their condition is not known.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment