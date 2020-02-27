Fears have been voiced that Coronavirus could disrupt the supply chain of medical equipment to the NHS in Scotland.

An email marked ‘high’ importance was sent by NHS National Services Scotland, which deals with procurement, asking suppliers to provide information if they are experiencing or are expecting any issues, The Scotsman reported.

The email is understood to have been sent to all suppliers which have been awarded onto any National Procurement Frameworks, requesting they forward any supporting documentation in relation to the Covid-19 outbreak ‘as soon as possible’ and by March 6 at the latest.

READ MORE: Scotland on alert amid spike in Coronavirus cases in Europe

But the Scottish Government has said it is working with the NHS to ensure the supply chain continues.

A supplier source, speaking to the Scotsman on condition of anonymity, said: “It doesn’t reassure me as it’s a bit too late.

“If medical supplies are coming from China, then they would have left for the UK ages ago.”

The supplies which could be affected included disposable kidney dishes and swabs, and operating theatre tables, it was reported.

NHS National Services says on its website that it manages more than £1.4 billion in national contracts and delivers over 80,000 items to hospital wards, departments and community centres from their Lanarkshire distribution point.

The source said: “Rightly or wrongly everyone’s holding a bit more stock in the UK because of the fears we have had over Brexit and it just feels a bit piecemeal for the NHS in Scotland to be thinking about this now.

“They’re asking all their NHS contracted suppliers to confirm where the products that they supply are being made and manufactured.

“Whether or not they’re looking to make sure the continuity of supply isn’t going to be disrupted in case there’s any issues in China arising from the coronavirus or I’m not sure if it’s anything to do with actual contamination of the products.

“I suspect it’s more about the continuity of supply and availability.

“If the Chinese workers have Covid-19 or are quarantined, then they’re not going to be making medical equipment and therefore they won’t be in a position to supply it.

“The email will have gone to every supplier who has a product on any national framework.

“It will be anything that’s on a national contract in Scotland.

“The NHS procurement service are just validating that the British company or whoever has the contract doesn’t sub-contract it from a company in China.”

Latest figures released by the Scottish Government showed that a total of 437 tests for Covid-19 have been carried out to date in Scotland, which have all been negative.

Scotland’s chief medical officer, Dr Catherine Calderwood has advised it is “highly likely” Scotland will see a positive case.

She cautioned that major sporting events, rock concerts and other large public gatherings could be banned across the country in a bid to contain the Covid-19 virus, and that government and NHS were working on “containment first” basis.

Preparations include the establishment of two testing laboratories in Glasgow and Edinburgh to speed up identification of confirmed cases, supplying GP surgeries with face masks, and ensuring hospitals are fully stocked with personal protective equipment.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The NHS in Scotland is well-prepared to deal with an outbreak of coronavirus.

“The Scottish Government continues to work with health boards as part of the planning and preparations to ensure that supplies are maintained to the NHS.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus outbreak could lead to ban on large gatherings in Scotland

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Miles Briggs said: “It is very concerning that there could be potential supply chain issues for the delivery of surgical equipment to NHS Scotland.

“Patients in Scotland are already facing record long waiting times for operations and if operations need to be postponed, due to a lack of surgical equipment, this will worsen the situation.

“Measures must be taken to ensure that NHS Scotland has sufficient surgical equipment to keep carrying out operations as normal and a back-up plan in place if there are supply chain issues.”