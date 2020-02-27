HeraldScotland
As it happened: Nicola Sturgeon quizzed over education, drugs and Heathrow at FMQs

By David Bol

Last updated:

    First Minister Nicola Sturgeon faces questions from opponents ahead of the first budget debate, which takes place later this afternoon.
  • Yesterday, a deal was struck between the Scottish Government and Green MSPs for a budget to be agreed - with free bus travel for young people, extra funding for police and councils as part of the agreement.

