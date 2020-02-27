NICOLA Sturgeon has defended the Scottish Government's record on education - stressing there has been no attempt to duck scrutiny.

Education Secretary John Swinney is set to give a statment at Holyrood this afternoon on last year's exam results and analysis.

Challenged by Scottish Conservative leader Jackson Carlaw on the falling exams pass rate from the previous year, the First Minister pointed to an increase in children leaving school with qualifications as evidence that standards are improving.

READ MORE: As it happened: Nicola Sturgeon quizzed over education, drugs and Heathrow at FMQs

Ms Sturgeon also addressed the publication of a key analysis of exam results last week, which was made public at 8pm - criticised for its lack of scrutiny.

The Tories argued that was done to ensure the Scottish Government could not be held to account for the results of the analysis - which showed drops of up to 10 per cent in the number of passes between higher grades A and C.

When questioned by the Tory leader, Ms Sturgeon said 71.1 per cent of young people left school with an SCQF level five qualification in 2006-07, compared to 85.1 per cent in 2018-19.

On the performance at higher levels, Ms Sturgeon said the number of pupils leaving school with a higher qualification rose from 41.6 per cent to 60.5 per cent in the same period.

She added: "This Government will never shy away from the improvements that need to be made."

The Tory leader also took aim at comments made by Education Secretary John Swinney on Wednesday, who said changing the system "takes time".

Mr Carlaw said: "First Minister, time's up."

READ MORE: John Swinney: Support for most vulnerable pupils has 'not been good enough'

He added: "You've had 13 long years in power, 13 years of failure - how much longer do you and this dreadful Government need?"

Referencing the accusation of a lack of trying to hide the analysis, the First Minister pointed to appearances by the Education Secretary in the media and the chamber over the past week.

She said: "We come back to this nonsense about publishing - not refusing to publish - but publishing it at 8pm in the evening.

"John Swinney was on the radio first thing in the morning the day after that.

"John Swinney answered a topical question in this very chamber on Tuesday afternoon and of course we're standing here in this very chamber right now."

RED MORE: Scottish pupils 'no longer best in UK for reading comprehension'

She added: "The fact that Jackson Carlaw has to talk about all these process issues shows that on the substance, he knows he's in the wrong.

"Scottish education is improving and we will continue to push forward with these improvements.

"Jackson Carlaw may not like it but it's in the interest of pupils the length and breadth of this country."