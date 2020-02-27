DONALD Trump should be investigated in Scotland and forced to disclose how he made his millions, the Scottish Greens have said.

The party’s co-leader Patrick Harvie called on Nicola Sturgeon to seek a so-called McMafia order amid concerns over the purchase of the Turberry golf course in Ayrshire.

This power triggers an investigation into the finances of someone from outside the European Economic Area in a position of power that makes them liable to bribery or corruption.

Mr Trump bought the Turnberry golf resort in 2014.

Mr Harvie said there remain “big questions over Mr Trump’s business dealings in Scotland”.

He said: “The purchase of Menie [Estate] and the Turnberry golf resort were part of Mr Trump’s huge cash spending spree in the midst of a global financial crisis, while his son was bragging about money pouring in from Russia.

“The US House of Representatives has heard testimony which states, ‘We saw patterns of buying and selling that we thought were suggestive of money laundering.’

“The testimony goes on to express particular concern about the golf courses in Scotland and Ireland.”

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions, Mr Harvie said the Scottish Government has “powers that are designed for just this kind of situation”.

He added: “Trump’s known sources of income don’t explain where the money came from for these huge cash transactions.

“There are reasonably grounds for suspecting that his lawfully-obtained income was insufficient.

“Trump is a politically exposed person in terms of the law, and there are reasonable grounds for suspecting that he – or people he’s connected with – have been involved in serious crime. Some of them pleaded guilty.

“Scottish ministers can apply via the Court of Session for an Unexplained Wealth Order, a tool designed for precisely these kinds of situations.

“We need to be given confidence that the Government will show leadership and use the powers available to them.

“Will the First Minister seek an Unexplained Wealth Order and make it clear that Scotland is not a country where anyone with the money can buy whatever land and property they want, no questions asked?”

Nicola Sturgeon said she was “no defender of Donald Trump – of his politics or any of his other dealings”.

She said she took the question seriously and would look into the issue.

However, her spokesman later said the decision to seek a McMafia order rests with the Crown Office.