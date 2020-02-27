THE FORMER head of the Scottish police watchdog has labelled the organisation in Scotland as “full of clutter and confusion”.

Susan Deacon quit as chair of the SPA in December, raising concerns the organisation’s oversight of Police Scotland was “fundamentally flawed”.

Prof Deacon told Holyrood’s public audit and post-legislative scrutiny committee that there has been a “deafening silence” form the Scottish Government on recommendations by the auditor general to improve the governance of Police Scotland.

Alex Neil, who sits on the committee, suggested that there could be an examination into whether the SPA is required to operate – with the organisation supposed to act as a “buffer” between the Scottish Government and Police Scotland.

Prof Deacon said: “In practice that separation just doesn’t meaningfully happen.

“Having spent now just my own two years as chair and drilling deep into this system and how it’s supposed to work and having studied closely what had gone before, I think the fact is that it’s just not working as intended.”

She added: “I’m not saying that these things are sinister. When you push into this terrain, people start talking about interference and inappropriate involvement. I’m just saying there’s a system that’s developed that is just full of clutter and confusion and government involvement and lots of direction actions between the minister and the chief constable.

“I think it’s entirely appropriate that ministers should get direct briefings form the chief constable and significant operational issues or events. What happens in practice, if you take for example, a lot of the interactions around financial issues is that there’s a multiplicity of conversations variously involving the minister, civil servants with senior police officers, with finance. What happens is there is just a muddying of the waters throughout and I just don’t think that’s right.”

The interim chair of the SPA, David Crichton, was grilled by the committee over why a workforce plan still hasn’t been drawn up.

Mr Crichton admitted that it was “unacceptable” that no plan had been set up yet and that he hoped it would be in place by November. He added that it “has been delayed too long” and that there has been “a difficulty in appreciating how complex” the study would be to compile.

Police Scotland has now taken help from the NHS to draw up the document.

The auditor general’s examination of Police Scotland for 2018/19 found that “there remains an urgent need to prepare detailed workforce plans” and stated that a “review of the demand and skill mix of the workforce” needs to take place.