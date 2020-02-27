NICOLA Sturgeon has insisted a wave of out-of-hour GP closures at Scotland’s largest health board are “temporary” despite a warning they could last two years.
The First Minister was urged to intervene after NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde suspended out-of-hours care at five sites due to lack of staff.
On Tuesday, the board “temporarily suspended” out-of-hours services at Greenock Health Centre, Inverclyde Royal Hospital, Easterhouse Health Centre, Gartnavel Royal Hospital and the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.
At FMQs, Dumbarton Labour MSP Jackie Baillie said basic emergency services were now unavailable from 5pm to midnight and at weekends, forcing people to travel more than 20 miles to an A&E.
She warned that in practice “temporary is 18 months to two years”.
She said: “The health board have had years to sort this problem out but have instead stuck their head in the sand and done nothing. Will the First Minister instruct the health board to reverse this decision?”
Ms Sturgeon said the changes were temporary, pending a significant staff recruitment drive.
She said: “W
e will work closely with the board as it takes forward the other improvements that it is required to make.”
