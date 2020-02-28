Bosses at Glasgow’s Hydro Arena have 'snubbed' legal action taken by a controversial US evangelical preacher over the cancellation of a show at the venue.

The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) began proceedings after the event space axed an event headlined Franklin Graham after claims the move “discriminated” against his Christian following.

The BGEA asked Glasgow Sheriff Court to grant an interim order requiring the venue to hold the event.

However, the organisation now says the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) - who operate the venue - intend to “resist” the request.

The Hydro confirmed on January 31 it had axed the event – which came after pressure from its primary shareholder, Glasgow City Council.

Graham, an ally of US president Donald Trump, has previously come under fire for hateful views on Islam and LGBTQ+ rights.

Bosses at the SEC were given until yesterday to detail out to the court why it cancelled the events.

But Graham’s team now claims they failed to answer the request, and instead have been given a seven-day extension.

A spokesperson for the BGEA confirmed to the Glasgow Times: “We have received a ­report that Scottish Event Campus Limited and Glasgow City Council intend to resist the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association’s request for judicial relief, and have been advised that they will have another seven days to file a substantive answer.

“We will continue trying to work toward a resolution that will allow the Graham Tour UK to be held at The Hydro as planned.”

The Hydro is not the only venue to cancel the Graham tour – with locations in Liverpool, Newcastle, Sheffield, Birmingham, Newport, Milton Keynes and London all ­axing their events.

The Glasgow Times approached the SEC for both confirmation and comment regarding the BGEA’s claims.

They referred us back to the original statement made after cancelling the event.

That statement reads: “The booking for this event was processed in the same way we would for any religious concert of this nature and as a business we remain impartial to the individual beliefs of both our clients and visitors.

“However, we are aware of the recent adverse publicity surrounding this tour and have reviewed this with our partners and ­stakeholders.

“Following a request from our principal shareholder the matter has been considered and a decision made that we should not host this event.”

In 2016, Graham accused LGBT activists of “trying to cram down America’s throat the lie that homosexuality is OK”, and said anti-discrimination laws in the US would mean that “your children, and your grandchildren, will be at risk to sexual predators and perverts”.

Last year he criticised presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg for being a self-described gay Christian.

He stated that the Bible defines homosexuality as “something to be repentant of, not something to be flaunted, praised or politicised”.

He later said in a statement: “This is ultimately about whether the Scottish Event Campus will discriminate against the religious beliefs of Christians.

“I want to encourage the Scottish Event Campus to meet with us and discuss options for a way forward.”