Copenhagen goal scorer Michael Santos has been charged in connection with an alleged assault on a police officer during last night's Celtic victory at Parkhead.
The attacker was allegedly involved in an altercation with an officer as his side celebrated their second goal at Parkhead, scored by Pep Biel.
Santos and a member of the Copenhagen staff were both charged in connection with an alleged assault, Police Scotland have now confirmed.
A spokeswoman for the force said: "Two men aged 26 and 42 were charged in connection with an alleged assault at Celtic Park last night. They have been reported to the Procurator Fiscal."
Meanwhile eight fans were arrested last night including six home supporters and two away fans. The arrests were for alleged minor disorders.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.