The first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Wales, as two more were identified in England – bringing the total number in the UK to 19.

On Friday morning, chief medical officer for Wales Dr Frank Atherton confirmed a person had been diagnosed with the virus after travelling back to Wales from Italy.

It comes after the first case in Northern Ireland was confirmed on Thursday.

Dr Atherton said: “I can confirm that one patient in Wales has tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19).

“All appropriate measures to provide care for the individual and to reduce the risk of transmission to others are being taken.

“I can also confirm that the patient had travelled back to Wales from northern Italy, where the virus was contracted.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to assure the public that Wales and the whole of the UK is well prepared for these types of incidents.”

Companies and organisations across the world have begun to make measures to stop the spread of the virus, which has so far infected more than 83,500.

EasyJet has now said it will be cancelling flights as a result of the continued spread of coronavirus.

The budget airline said the move will particularly affect “those into and out of Italy”, while it adapts its flying programme to best support demand.

EasyJet said the increase in cases in northern Italy has resulted in softer demand in the region, while demand has also slowed in other European markets.