A new £20 banknote celebrating the Queensferry Crossing has entered circulation.

The Bank of Scotland polymer note, designed by De La Rue, retains the Forth Road Bridge image but has the new Queensferry bridge visible in the background.

READ MORE: Queensferry Crossing celebrated on new £20 banknote

Sir Walter Scott remains on the front of the purple-tinged currency, along with a depiction of the Mound in Edinburgh - the location of the Bank’s historic head office building.

A limited number of commemorative notes featuring a special Queensferry Crossing design have also been released, but are expected to be in high demand.

The new polymer notes, which are slightly smaller than their paper counterparts, have been designed with anti-counterfeit “window effect” technology on The Mound and include a holographic depth stripe at the top of the foil, showing a “Northern Lights effect” when tilted.

The notes will gradually replace their paper equivalents, which will eventually be withdrawn from circulation.

READ MORE: New £20 bank note design unveiled

Tara Foley, Bank of Scotland managing director, said: “It is important to us that any new bank note we produce proudly represents the values and history of Scotland, and our new Bank of Scotland polymer £20 note is the result of months of careful work.

“We encourage people to keep an eye out for the new design and take a moment to spot some of the new features.”