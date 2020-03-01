Scots are being invited to have their say on the future of British politics and some of the country's most prevalent journalistic conversations this year.

The Herald has launched a partnership with a leading media agency to delve into the driving force behind Scotland's news.

A series of Think Ins are to be held in Glasgow in conjunction with The Tortoise over the course of the next year, with its debut taking place next week.

The Think Ins are modelled on what is called a 'leader conference' in the UK, where everyone has a seat at the table.

Audience members will have a chance to share what they think, draw from experiences and offer expertise to ultimately come to a clear, concise point of view.

READ MORE: The Herald to host briefing on UK’s first post-Brexit Budget

The first in the series on Wednesday, March 4 is focused on politics, and will see audience members and panellists discuss the question: "How can we fix British politics?".

The team are looking for a 'broad and interesting' group of people living or working in Glasgow and the west of Scotland to help contribute to the conversation and make up part of the audience.

Spaces are limited, and those invited will debate and discuss what they think should become the 'new rules' for British politics, and will design new principles for the deal between the people and the people in charge.

Applications for a space in the audience are open, and anyone interested is asked to send an email to henry.ainslie@newsquest.co.uk explaining who you are, what you do, and no more than 200 words on why you would like to attend.