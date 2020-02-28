A Scottish firm has won a £330m sub-contract to build periscopes for a new fleet of nuclear submarines – while a defence minister said she would be "utterly astonished" if the contentious Trident system was scrapped following a review.

BAE has handed Glasgow-based Thales UK the sub-contract to produce the next generation of periscopes and sonar systems to be used by four new Dreadnought nuclear submarines.

The SNP has repeatedly called for the weapons system - based on the Clyde - to be scrapped, with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon describing it as "immoral" and "a massive waste of money".

The £330m combat system masts will be developed and manufactured in Govan while the new Dreadnoughts will enter service at Faslane in the early 2030s.

Defence minister Annabel Goldie has welcomed the new sub-contract and backed the Trident system, which is subject to a review.

READ MORE: Analysis: settling the Trident controversy could take a generation to resolve

Speaking on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme, she said: “"The review will have to take place and come to its conclusions but I would be utterly astonished if there was any suggestion that we should reconsider that.

"The success of the deterrent is obvious. It is an essential part of our global alliances not least in Nato, where remember we are not just the biggest defence spender in Europe, we are the second-biggest defence spender in Nato.

"That deterrent is an important component of stability throughout the global territory."

Baroness Goldie said there are “clearly significant opportunities for forms north of the board” with Scotland to become the single home of the entire Royal Navy submarine fleet later this year.

She added: “This sub-contract win by Thales clearly demonstrates the importance of the £31 billion Dreadnought programme to UK and Scottish industry.

“Indeed, Thales’, formally Barr and Stroud, and their Glasgow-based engineers have supplied all of the Royal Navy’s periscope, and now optronic mast, needs for over 100 years. That is a relationship we prize.”

The sonar system will be developed at the Thales sites in Somerset and Cheshire. The contract will create 170 jobs and secure 350 more across the UK, including 35 in Glasgow.

READ MORE: How an independent Scotland could remove Trident

Meanwhile, the First Minister has opened a £22m factory that will produce aircraft parts in Prestwick – creating more than 100 jobs.

The Spirit AeroSystems project, on behalf of Airbus, involves the first commercial use in the UK aerospace sector of a new, lightweight composite material technology which will reduce emissions and lower costs, key priorities for the aviation industry.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Spirit AeroSystems exemplifies how investment in research and development drives innovation and creates high quality jobs.

“Today’s opening provides Prestwick with a world class composite manufacturing facility and increases Spirit’s ability to secure additional work on the next generation of greener aircraft. It is a tribute to the vision, expertise and hard work of everyone working at Spirit and a significant day for Ayrshire and Scottish manufacturing.

“Our vision is for a Scotland where innovation is an intrinsic part of the economy and culture. The Scottish Government has set ambitious targets for growing business expenditure on research and development to ensure we are ready to meet the global challenges ahead.”