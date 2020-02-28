Exactly 500 tests for the Covid-19 virus have been carried out in Scotland - with all returning negative results.

A Scottish Government update issued on Friday afternoon confirmed 30 new patients had been tested for the condition, caused by the Coronavirus.

The update comes as the first case was confirmed in Wales and two more were identified in England – bringing the total number in the UK to 19.

A British tourist on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan has died from the disease.

On Thursday, it emerged schools have been issued with advice to prep staff on preventing the spread of infections by Health Protection Scotland (HPS).

Earlier this week, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also chaired a Scottish Government resilience meeting with attendees including Health Secretary Jeane Freeman.

Scotland’s chief medical officer Catherine Calderwood previously said the Government and NHS were working on “containment first” and then – if coronavirus was discovered in this country – a range of measures to try to limit the number of people infected.

She also suggested people could be banned from gathering in large numbers to contain any spread.