DYW Forth Valley is calling on local businesses to step forward and have a say in Scotland’s future - by building links with local youngsters who will one day become the nation’s workforce.

To achieve this goal, the DYW Forth Valley has developed a 10-step plan to encourage businesses to get involved and become a part of a network of local businesses already giving help and support to youngsters as they stand on the threshold of taking their first steps on their chosen career path.

DYW – Developing Young Workforce – is the Scottish Government’s youth employment strategy to help prepare youngsters for the world of work, and the 10-step plan developed by DYW Forth Valley offers a guide as to how a local business can help – from partnering with a local school or college, to mentoring, providing career advice or arranging a workplace visit.

DYW Regional Groups were established to bridge the gap between education and employers. In Forth Valley, with many successful partnerships and initiatives already up and running, we recognise the need to do more, and help more of our employers enjoy the benefits from supporting and employing young people. The DYW Programme Team aim to make the process as simple as possible, connecting businesses with education for the benefit of all involved.

​This will ensure that young people are equipped with the skills, experiences and qualifications they need to move to positive destinations after school, can make informed choices about the jobs and careers they want to pursue, and harness an emerging talent pool for employers to attract the next generation workforce into their industry.

For those local businesses, which are already on board with the project, the experience has been rewarding and insightful.

Businesses such as Caledonian Products, MacDonalds Hotels, Diageo, Drummond Laurie and Mears Group PLC are already actively involved in reaching out to local youngsters, giving school talks, organising mock interviews and Dragon’s Den type events. Mentoring, career advice and work placements have also featured.

Sarah Penkett, from MacDonald Hotels, said: “When you are young and not too sure of what career path to take, it’s great for an employer to go into a school and to give kids real life examples about what it is like in the work place.

“We can assist with work placements, to bring kids into the work-place, into a real working environment.”

A number of businesses have outlined how this isn’t a one-way street, with employers getting as much out of the scheme as the youngsters, highlighting a number of benefits:

Creative business solutions and fresh ideas

A more work-ready talent pool

Sustainability

Raised profile

Increased profit

Staff development

Said Julie McVicar of Drummond Laurie: “I think that in all businesses working with young people is a good thing.

“They bring life and enthusiasm to the business.

“At Drummond Laurie we have quite a young office. A lot of our management team are young people. We see the young generation as the future of our business, and if they come with a keenness to learn, then we can provide them with the support for studying and practical work experience.”

If you want to attract and retain the next generation of young talent and support and engage with your local community, contact DYW Forth Valley. No matter what your reason for getting involved, DYW Forth Valley can support you in developing a partnership with a school or schools across the region.

For further information: email: getinvolved@dyw.forthvalley.ac.uk

Or go to: 10 ways to get involved