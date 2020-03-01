More analysis, insight and opinion is coming to the Herald on Sunday with the launch of its exciting Herald Voices section.
The Sunday edition of The Herald has become a serious player in the Sunday media market in just 18 months since its first edition.
Now, the team behind the news are bringing even more Scottish content in the form of Herald Voices.
The 16-page section will feature content from some of Scotland's leading commentators including Iain Macwhirter, Neil Mackay and Vicky Allan.
Business coverage will be extended through a full three pages of analysis and Business HQ features, and politics will see more analysis from writers in both Holyrood and Westminster.
While doing this, nationally important exclusives and great features will still feature prominently in both the printed paper and online.
Some of the voices in our new section include:
- Iain Macwhirter Week in Politics
- Rosemary Goring's Country Life
- Neil Mackay's Big Read
- David Pratt's World View
