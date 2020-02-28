THE issue of wellbeing has never been more important. Whether it is your health or the care of a loved one in need of support, it is vital to put wellbeing at the very top of your priorities. But as well as caring for yourself, many of us are in a position where we need to care for our loved ones. Fortunately, there is plenty of help on hand for those who need a bit of support.

Abbeyfield Scotland

Abbeyfield Scotland’s homes offer safe, secure quality accommodation in the local community. Older people can maintain their independence but benefit from a little help and enjoy companionship and company – when they want it.

Their tenants and families place a high value on what an Abbeyfield house offers – prestigious locations, shared spaces for dining and entertaining, good food and an active social life. Across Glasgow and Central Scotland, they have houses in Giffnock, Lenzie, Coatbridge and Killearn.

Each house has individual amenities and activities driven by the ideas of the tenants and the house teams. They all offer high quality en-suite rooms with recently modernised and decorated communal areas.

Abbeyfield is well known for providing lovely, home cooked meals and tenants get involved in the menu creation. Linda Murdoch, who manages the houses in Central Scotland says: “My favourite time of the day at the houses is lunchtime. I love seeing everyone interacting around the table; it’s like one big happy family. The smell of home cooking and baking when I enter the house brings a smile to my face.”

Abbeyfield houses offer tenants an active social life with many houses organising activities including cinema nights, book groups, coffee mornings, exercise classes, singing and dancing. With many older people in the community suffering from loneliness, their houses can help keep people involved and engaged in activities with other tenants.

House Supervisor at Giffnock, Louise McLaughlin says: “The tenants have company everyday – lots of elderly people living on their own can go long periods of time without seeing others, in Abbeyfield there is no need for anyone to feel lonely.”

If you are not ready to move out of your home but find that you need some extra support to continue to live independently, Abbeyfield Care and Support can be there for you. They tailor their support to your individual needs and wishes, provided by companions selected specially for their professionalism, natural compassion, reliability and personality. Our companions will have the essential knowledge and experience you would expect, but critically, they will have time to dedicate to individual needs – to chat, to help and to advise.

Whether it’s support with day to day tasks, someone to accompany you to appointments, a companion to talk to or for more complex personal care, Abbeyfield’s personal service will give you the confidence to enjoy your lifestyle. This service is currently operating in the Aberdeen area with plans to develop this across Scotland.

If you would like to visit one of the houses near you, then contact us on 0131 225 7801

www.abbeyfield-scotland.com @ScotAbbeyfield

Aspire Housing & Personal Development Services

Aspire Housing & Personal Development Services is an employee-owned Social Care provider. Proud of the quality of the personalised support provided by their highly talented team, Aspire have won at the highly prestigious Scottish Care National Awards every year for the past ten years.

They are looking for caring, compassionate and enthusiastic support workers that are committed to supporting vulnerable people in the community and who share their values. If this sounds like you please give their HR recruitment team a call on 0141 345 0420 or visit their website. They currently have vacancies in expanding services within Glasgow, North Lanarkshire and South Lanarkshire.

Aspire provides excellent benefits, including:

Superb learning and development opportunities and strong support and leadership

Opportunity to shadow and observe from experienced support workers

Employee discount schemes and referral recruitment bonus

Contributory pension scheme and 4 x annual salary life assurance benefit

Employee health assured assistance programme

Eligible in-work travel payments and competitive rates of pay with 5.6 weeks paid holiday

As an employee-owned organisation, eligible employees are owners of Aspire via the Trust.

Aspire receives excellent feedback from a mix of supported people and their families, social work, hospital consultants. Here's a selection:

"Amber [Aspire Support Worker] is doing an excellent job supporting J and I am very happy with the standard of work she and your colleagues provide, in often challenging circumstances" [Social Work, Jan 2020].

"G was admitted safely to Mearns House yesterday. This was a smooth transition and we are privileged to be in a position to be part of the support mechanism for G and his family. All staff members from Aspire were fantastic, and I would like to say a special thank you to Sally, Maxine and Alexis for how professional, compassionate and supportive you all were in this process, not only to G and his loved ones, but to the staff at Mearns House and we look forward to working in partnership. [House Manager and Medical Consultant, Dec 2019]"

"A massive thank you to all the staff at Aspire. You have all helped me as a team. I am so grateful to be where I am today. I am free from all negativity thanks to Aspire and l have my own family back. Best team ever, love A" [Supported Individual, Oct 2019].

"Good course, we covered a good amount. After today I feel I've made a good move in joining Aspire. Very professional." [Successful new employee speaking about Induction Training and joining Aspire, Nov 2019]

Citizens Advice in Glasgow is here to help

For 80 years now, the local Citizens Advice Bureaux in Glasgow has been serving the city and putting money back into people’s pockets.

Last year they unlocked almost £24million for Glaswegians, helping over 27,000 people resolve 83,000 issues.

Citizens Advice helps people with just about anything. Lots of people come for help with social security and to ensure they are getting the benefits they are entitled to; but they also come to for advice on personal finance like debt and tax, help with their energy suppliers or to find out their rights at work or their rights as consumers.

As the UK leaves the EU they’re also helping people apply for settled status and checking their rights going forward.

Last year, writer and rapper Darren ‘Loki’ McGarvey visited the Pollok bureau to discover what makes the service so special.

Each bureau is its own independent charity, so even if you yourself don’t need advice, you can help your local community by volunteering to support one of them.

Citizens Advice Bureaux in Glasgow offer a variety of roles for volunteers, enabling them to gain knowledge and experience in advice giving, research and campaigning, administration and fundraising.

Recent volunteers in Glasgow Bureaux have gone on to a range of jobs, including in social work, money advice and the mental health fields.

42% of Citizens Advice Bureaux volunteers go on to further education or employment. As a Citizens Advice Bureau adviser, people are part of the wider Scottish Citizens Advice network and will have access to ongoing training and development opportunities.

There are eight bureaux working across the city: Bridgeton, Castlemilk, Glasgow Central, Drumchapel, Easterhouse, Glasgow North West, Greater Pollok and Parkhead.

They work with other local groups across communities to deliver the best possible outcomes for the city.

So whether you need some advice yourself, or want to help your local community, you can find your local bureau here.

Trust Housing Association

Trust Housing Association are a national provider of housing, support and care services, offering over 3,600 homes and a range of support services in more than 100 locations which cover 23 local authority areas across Scotland.

Trust mainly offer rented properties designed for the over 60s, however younger tenants with support needs can also apply for these services. Trust also have a number of general needs properties across Scotland, for people of any age.

With over 40 years of experience, Trust services have been tailored to ensure tenants enjoy the right balance of flexibility and support to live as independently as possible. From the 24/7 repairs service, window cleaning and maintained gardens to staff onsite, emergency alarm systems and personal care- Trust will have the service type that suits you.

Looking to move within Greater Glasgow? Trust have developments in Calton, Carmunnock, Croftfoot, Dowanhill, Govan, Pollok and Pollokshaws. They also have housing on the outskirts of Glasgow and across the central belt. To see the full range of locations and services, visit their website for more information.

Alternatively, to enquire about available properties or the application process, call 0800 9171963 to speak to a member of their team about your future home.

Living with Trust could be the start of a new chapter in your life.

Wishaw & District Housing also recently transferred into Trust Housing Association in December 2019. More information on the transfer and their General Needs properties in Wishaw (North Lanarkshire) are available on their website.

Facebook - www.facebook.com/trusthousing1973/

Twitter - twitter.com/Trust_housing