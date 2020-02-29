IT has taken the lettings market by storm and transformed the way many people visit cities around the globe.

And now the Queen is the latest landlord to get onboard the Air B&B revolution as a suite of luxury apartments opens in the Abbey Strand building in Edinburgh.

The tenement, parts of which date back to 1490, yesterday welcomed its first guests as "Abbey Strand Apartments at Holyrood" opened its doors after a two-year, multi-million pound renovation.

Standing opposite the Palace of Holyroodhouse and the Scottish Parliament at the foot of the Royal Mile, Abbey Strand been transformed into luxury five-star holiday lets, each with a price tag of £199 a night.

Abbey Strand dates to the 15th century

The building is part of The Royal Collection Trust (RCT), a department of the Royal Household and Prince Charles, RCT Chairman, has been closely involved with the project, including the choice of its "pale-pink" facade, produced using traditional methods.

And as part of the renovation, the ground and first floor have been reconstructed into a Learning Centre for school groups, families and adults visiting the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

READ MORE: New study uncovers 30 descendants of family who signed Declaration of Arbroath

Gavin MacLennan, General Manager of the Lateral City Apartments collection, which will run the £199-per-night apartments, said: "It’s fantastic to see the building re-imagined and coming to life again for a new generation of people who love Edinburgh.

"At Abbey Strand guests can enjoy Edinburgh’s history, its culture and be excited about its future. These walls are steeped in history and have interesting stories to tell. Staying in these apartments will be a completely unique experience.

"We have been working closely with Royal Collection Trust to ensure everything is perfect, from capturing the history and heritage of the building through to the experience of the guests when they arrive. This is a special place and we’re looking forward to sharing its stories with our guests."

Interiors have been remodeled

Abbey Strand has a colourful history. Inhabitants include Mary, Queen of Scots’ courtiers and the Italian composer Domenico Corri and essayist Thomas De Quincy.

The oldest section was part of a group of buildings connected with Holyrood Abbey around 1490 and may have been the Abbot's Mansion.

In medieval times it was also an almshouse with accommodation for the poor or elderly, and later part of the hospital of St Leonard.

In 1541, the building was used by King James V as a weapons store, and when Mary, Queen of Scots moved into the Palace in 1561, Abbey Strand was extended to provide lodgings for courtiers and ambassadors.

By the 1700s the ground floor was occupied by a brewery and a row of taverns. Part of the building was home to infamous brothel-keeper Lucky Spence, immortalised in Allan Ramsay's poem Lucky Spence's Last Advice, published in 1721, about her final words, advising her "loving Lasses" how to rob and exploit patrons.

In the 19th century, the apartments -- expanded again to house up to 25 families -- were a sanctuary for debtors. Sir Walter Scott considered taking refuge there after falling into financial difficulties, and author de Quincey is thought to have stayed at lodgings nearby.

Mary Queen Of Scots, as played by Saoirse Ronan in a recent fim.

In the 1850s the skeleton of a child was discovered in a wall after a shoemaker tried to make an opening for a new window.

READ MORE: He beat the English, now Wallace faces his biggest challenge… time

By 1890, Abbey Strand housed a restaurant, a confectioner's, a tavern and a spirits merchant, before various restoration projects in the 20th century aimed to improve living conditions.

The new apartments feature historic fireplaces and original stone walls, blended together with "all the essentials of luxury 21st century living" and "quirky windows".