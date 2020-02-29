THEIR dedication to their cause has won them a place on the red carpet and the chance to scoop a major film award.

But for youngsters living in one of Glasgow's largest housing estates, victory will not come until they have managed to get a supermarket built for their community.

Schoolchildren at Castleton primary in Castlemilk have made a documentary to highlight the lack of facilities for the 14,000 people living in their area.

Called "It's Just Not Fair", it explains how residents face a two-mile walk to reach the nearest big store.

A campaign has been running since 2016 to attract a major supermarket to their streets, and It's Just Not Fair has been watched more than 10,000 times online, and has even been discussed in the Scottish Parliament.

Shot entirely on tablet computers over months of work, the film sees the eight and nine-year-olds make the point that the lack of a large local supermarket makes it hard for residents to do a weekly shop or access fresh produce.

The film is the all the pupils own work

It has now been nominated for Best Documentary at the The 2020 Into Film Awards, run by education charity Into Film, which runs clubs at schools where pupils watch free screenings of everything from blockbusters to classics and foreign animations and documentaries.

The school children also review films, take part in workshops and undertake lots of extracurricular, film-focused activity.

READ MORE: How Dr Who is inspiring young people to take up STEM subjects

Kirsty Wilkie, a teacher at Castleton Primary School said: “This has been a momentous year for our school and especially for P4K. Their vision and delivery of the documentary exceeded all our expectations and they have been and continue to be rightly rewarded for all of their hard work. "They have displayed that we must all work together to have a voice for all and that equity is the key to better life chances.

“All of Castleton Primary is delighted that the children's voice will be heard throughout the UK on the 18th March 2020, and hopefully someone will listen. My heart is bursting with pride.”

Castlemilk, an area in the south of the city, was developed in the post-war years to accommodate people after slum clearances in places like the Gorbals.

Once home to 34,000 people, planners immediately came under criticism for failing to build decent amenities for people such as pubs and shops.

While better facilities have been added over time, it still lacks a supermarket, a feature most people take for granted.

Larbert High pupils have also been nominated

Also nominated for the Into Film awards are Larbert High School near Falkirk and Alloa Academy, which have both been listed in the Film Club of the Year award.

There are thousands of Into Film clubs across the UK, and the Larbert and Alloa schools were shortlisted due to the dedication and enthusiasm of the pupils and the teachers who lead the clubs.

Mandy Ross-McAllister, a teacher at Alloa Academy and leader of the school’s Into Film Club, said: “I am so incredibly proud of our film club for being nominated for Film Club of the Year.

READ MORE: Why school dinner ladies have the recipe for beating child obesity

“Our pupils have shown excellent commitment and passion for the club and have created a fun and welcoming environment, they are a credit to the school and themselves."

Kerry Abercrombie, teacher and club leader at Larbert High School, added: “It is very exciting to be nominated. The pupils really are the leaders and they thoroughly deserve this acknowledgement for the fantastic club they have created.”

Kirsty Gallacher, Into Film programme delivery manager in Scotland, said: “We are so proud of pupils from Castleton Primary, Alloa High and Larbert Academy; it’s great to have three Scottish schools nominated in the 2020 Into Film Awards. "