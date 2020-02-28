Firefighters in Scotland have rejected a pay offer amid a dispute over proposed new duties.
Members of the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) rejected the offer from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) by a margin of 60 per cent to 40% on an 81% turnout.
The FBU says plans for firefighters to take on “significant areas” of health and social care work would see them attend incidents involving “slips, trips and falls”, and cardiac arrest emergencies.
FBU Scotland secretary Denise Christie said: “The consensus is clear; we want and deserve a pay increase, but the offer in its current form is unacceptable.
“We’ve been consistent throughout negotiations. Real progress has been made since the last offer was rejected in June, but some serious changes are needed to make this acceptable to our members.”
Firefighters in Scotland and control staff previously rejected a pay offer in July.
That initial offer was refused.
That would have seen firefighters’ basic pay rise in stages from October 2019 to July 2022 by 14.74%, with an overall increase from July 2019 to July 2022 of 17%.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment