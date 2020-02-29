ALMOST 20 years ago a chemical fertiliser factory exploded in Toulouse. The blast was equivalent to 20-40 tons of TNT and was heard 50 miles away.

Twenty-nine people were killed, 30 seriously wounded and 2,500 lightly so, mainly from falling glass, as two thirds of the city’s windows were shattered.

Situated just three kilometres from the city centre and next door to a large suburban area, the factory blast affected almost 23,000 homes and completely destroyed 11,180.

The residents were put up in a mixture of private housing, authority flats and hastily collected mobile homes. Many had only the clothes they stood up in and limited insurance.

It happened more than five years before I came here but what happened in the aftermath was what was seared in the minds of the locals and used as a warning for those of us coming to remote country houses.

At first it was just a handful of strangers wandering around but then, odd packed cars were seen in pulling-in places or nudged into a forest road.

Chasseurs reported small white vans in forest clearings as if deliberately hidden and small bands of people aimlessly walking the roads and not with the steel-eyed commitment of the weekend walker.

A few fights were reported and finally the police took an interest, uncovering unreported burglaries and thefts in and outside the many villages this rich, fruit-growing area supports.

The ‘criminals’ were those whose houses no longer existed after the explosion or those who had found no further shelter. So as all city dwellers do – as we know from every apocalyptic film – they drove or walked into the country, eventually settling on La Lomagne.

The permanently shuttered houses and swimming pools gave the clue that here were many holiday homes; used for a handful of weeks in the summer; checked on maybe once in the winter months. Perfect.

Some simply moved in for a while, using a house as a base and place to sleep. Others – the majority – stripped the houses of everything, right down to the last tea-spoon, even the kitchen sink.

After all, if they were rich enough to have a second home and a pool then it wouldn’t really hurt them went the logic.

They were the ones rebuilding their homes without cash or pay-outs and out here they had found the Ikea of their dreams with no checkout till.

A few who wanted more, started to approach farms to raid outdoor freezers or move anything portable from the machines stored in the barns. Farmers welding shotguns warned off most.

I think of that story whenever I watch looting on the news, or there’s a hint of food rationing and one sees the emptied supermarket aisles; cleared by the mindless and the greedy.

I think of it watching and reading the daily, almost casual, racism and violence on tube and bus; think of it watching the Chinese being shunned and insulted all over the globe as individually responsible for the coronavirus.

And each time I’m shocked anew at how little it takes to scrape that veneer of civilisation off even the best of us. How little for fear and powerlessness to undo whatever carapace we’ve created and how quickly the politics of envy come into play.

In France three people have died at time of writing of Covid-19 and dozens of others identified. If anything, a protocol of a kind is already in place.

For we have a flu epidemic here – 1100 people are estimated to have died since last October. But that is more acceptable for it has a known pathway and inoculations are on offer to all.

Coronavirus is the unknown that strikes not just the already compromised and the elderly but, it seems, young men in particular.

While our TV and papers have been pretty restrained, we have seen the scenes in Italy and, of course, China with its sealed off small towns and villages and one sees the enormity of what could happen.

I have no doubt that in a deteriorating situation my farming neighbours would take up gun and barricades to keep all out and in.

And no doubt too that, as history shows, the city dwellers barely an hour away, would seek the purity of our air and the remoteness of our houses, far from crowds and contamination.

Should the two meet...

But then I shake myself for having such melodramatic thoughts and remind myself that although it may often seem like it, we’re not living in a dystopian world and even if we were, the good guys always win in the end, don’t they?

Perhaps not, for they haven’t done much winning the last few years and maybe such thoughts are actually sound and wise. Always have a plan B.

Actually, I no longer have a plan B. With my compromised lungs I’d be a goner from the start. In that event the army of dispossessed from Toulouse can feel free to make merry with my house and land for as long as they can.

I would hope to retain my thin veneer until the end. But who knows in these situations? Bonne chance mes amis.