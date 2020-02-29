I SEE that Eric Trump is playing the bully boy again; he clearly takes after his dad. He’s now targeting Patrick Harvie MSP, who spoke at First Minister’s Questions to highlight the doubts over the source of the Trump Organization’s funding (“Trump’s son attacks ‘spineless’ Harvie of Scottish Greens”, The Herald, February 28). Those doubts aren’t exactly new; Michael Bloomberg, when challenged about the prospect of two billionaires contesting the US presidential election, responded: “Who’s the other billionaire?”

Given all the stories and rumours about Donald Trump and Trump Organization links to Russia, it’s perfectly reasonable for Mr Harvie to call for an investigation so that we, the people, can know the true picture. If there’s no truth to the stories, then Eric Trump has nothing to fear; indeed, he should be pleased to have the opportunity to clear things up.

However, does Eric Trump not want us little people to know the truth or even to be able to ask questions. Is that why he’s issued his threats against Mr Harvie? He wants Mr Harvie “sanctioned” by the Scottish Parliament and accuses him of making “libellous statements” for which the Trump Organization “will hold him fully accountable”; which I assume is a threat of legal action.

Here in Scotland we believe in parliamentary democracy and that democracy can’t function unless our elected representatives are able to challenge those in power, whether that power is political, financial or social. When Eric Trump attacks Patrick Harvie, he’s attacking our very democracy. Time for proud Eric to be told to haud his wheesht or, if his Scots isn’t up to it, butt out.

Doug Maughan, Dunblane.

PATRICK Harvie and the Scottish Green Party are in the news twice on the same day (“Trump’s son attacks ‘spineless’ Harvie of Scottish Greens” and “MSPs back budget as Tories say free bus plan is a ‘con’”, The Herald, February 28).President Trump’s son obviously was somewhat put out by Mr Harvie calling for an investigation into the finances of his father, particularly as they related to Scotland. As a result, he embarked on a serious bout of name-calling. In relation to this episode, I suspect that nothing will come of it apart from Mr Harvie getting a bit of publicity at the expense of being called a few rude names. He probably thinks it was all worth it.

Of more importance is the influence which Mr Harvie and his party are able to exercise in the Scottish Parliament. The Scottish Greens have no directly elected members in the Scottish Parliament, with their six MSPs (out of 129) all coming from regional lists. At the last Holyrood elections they got 150,426 votes, representing 6.6 per cent of the total votes. The influence which they are able to exercise is clearly disproportionate to their popularity with the electorate. This is allegedly one of the benefits of the Additional Member voting system,which we have for the Scottish Parliament.

Ian W Thomson, Lenzie.

SO the Scottish Greens have ridden to the rescue again, and the SNP Government’s budget can now pass, with the Greens having pinched a Labour policy of free bus travel, and the SNP accepting free bus travel for under 18s. Labour’s recent election manifesto promised free bus travel for the under 25’s, but it is a start.

But of course it isn’t free bus travel, it is an in-principle agreement to offer free bus travel for the under 18s. Subject to a review. In other words, it’s no more than a PR stunt to grab the headlines.

A deal with the Greens is becoming a regular feature. Not that it makes much difference. Last time, the Greens wanted workplace parking, and approval for councils to levy a tourist tax. Any councils currently charging? No, the tourist tax has once again been kicked into the long grass. In 2018, the deal with the Greens promised extra money for councils. Has that stopped the roads being full of potholes, great big puddles in the road because the drains have not been cleared, or in Edinburgh Council’s case, nursery teachers being shown the door? No, of course not.

Phil Tate, Edinburgh.

I READ today that cash has been “found” to allow a deal on the Scottish budget. I then read the actual wording of the Scottish Government statement including “this additional investment will be funded … taking a multi-year approach to issues around non-domestic rates without impacting on local authority revenues…”

Blogs (though I haven’t time to read them) infer “£50 million from the re-profiling of distribution of business rates” and “the Government is essentially bringing forward an additional £50 million from forecast increases in future non-domestic rates income”.

Awards are made for clear financial jargon in the sale of financial products. Why then does our Finance Secretary not speak clearly? We are, by all accounts, mortgaging the future revenues into the current year budget. A disaster awaits, and at 29 years of age, the jobholder may just remain in post to rue the day.

David Hamilton,

Largs.

IN 2011, Kenny MacAskill stated that creating a single Scottish police force and fire service would save £130 million per year and safeguard officer numbers. Given the damning report by Chief Constable Iain Livingstone of the precarious state of Police Scotland’s finances and a threat to officer numbers (“Our police numbers face cuts, says Chief Constable”, the Herald, February 28), is it time for Mr MacAskill, now that he is back in frontline politics, to admit he got it dramatically wrong and apologise to “the people of Scotland” for gross misuse of taxpayers’ money?

Police Scotland has had three Chief Constables in five years and Susan Deacon recently stated the SPA was “not fit for purpose”. Something far wrong there.

SNP supporters, including MPs and MSPs will never question any mismanagement of the regime, totally unconcerned the our taxes are being squandered daily in the quest to tear apart the United Kingdom for no good reason.

Douglas Cowe, Newmachar.