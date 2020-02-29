Sir Philip Rutnam, the top civil servant at the Home Office, has quit following a series of run-ins with Home Secretary Priti Patel.

He resigned saying intends to sue the government for constructive dismissal.

Sir Philip Rutnam has claimed there had been an orchestrated campaign against him.

He read a statement on BBC News which said: “I have this morning resigned as permanent secretary of the Home Office. I take this decision with great regret after a career of 33 years.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has been accused of creating an ‘atmosphere of fear’ at the Home Office, which her allies have denied.

“I am making this statement now because I will be issuing a claim against the Home Office for constructive dismissal.

“In the last 10 days I have been the target of a vicious and orchestrated briefing campaign.

“It has been alleged that I have briefed the media against the Home Secretary.

“This along with many other claims is completely false.”

Sir Philip went on: “The Home Secretary categorically denied any involvement in this campaign to the Cabinet Office.

“I regret I do not believe her. She has not made the effort I would expect to dissociate herself from the comments.

“Even despite this campaign I was willing to effect a reconciliation with the Home Secretary.

“But despite my efforts to engage with her, Priti Patel has made no effort to engage with me to discuss this.

“I believe these events give me very strong grounds to claim constructive, unfair dismissal and I will be pursuing that claim in the courts.”

Sir Philip said he had “encouraged” the Home Secretary to “change her behaviours” as his duties included “protecting the health, safety and well-being” of staff.

He went on: “My experience has been extreme but I consider there is evidence that it was part of a wider pattern of behaviour.

“I have received allegations that her conduct has included shouting and swearing, belittling people, making unreasonable and repeated demands.

“Behaviour that created fear and needed some bravery to call out.”

Responding to Sir Philip’s resignation, Dave Penman, general secretary of the FDA, the senior public servants’ union, said it “demonstrates once again the destructive consequences of anonymous briefings against public servants who are unable to publicly defend themselves.”

He added: “This cowardly practice is not only ruining lives and careers, but at a time when the Home Office is being tasked with delivering a demanding Government agenda on immigration, and preparing for a public health emergency, it has diverted energy and resource in to responding to unfounded accusations from sources claiming to be allies of the Home Secretary.

“The FDA has supported Sir Philip throughout this period and will continue to support him in his claim for constructive dismissal.

“He had a choice to resign and go quietly with financial compensation. Instead he has chosen to speak out against the attacks on public servants.

“I know many thousands of his colleagues will recognise the courage and integrity he is showing in doing so and will applaud his decision.

“The Home Office now needs to find new leadership at a time when it needs stability.

“Those who engage in anonymous briefings need to bear the responsibility for this destructive behaviour.

“Only the Prime Minister can put a stop to this behaviour and unless he does so, he will have to accept his own responsibility for the consequences.”

Labour MP Stephen Doughty, a member of the Commons home affairs committee during the last parliament, has called on the Home Secretary to “explain herself” as soon as possible to MPs.

Taking to Twitter, he called Sir Philip’s statement and resignation “utterly explosive”.

“Chaos at the Home Office when it’s supposed to be delivering highly controversial policies,” he said.

“It is vital that Priti Patel comes to explain herself at the Commons home affairs committee ASAP.”

The Liberal Democrats have accused the Government of “outrageous” treatment of civil servants following Sir Philip Rutnam’s decision to quit as permanent secretary to the Home Office.

Christine Jardine, the party’s home affairs spokeswoman, said: “We need to be asking serious questions about the culture that is being created in the Home Office.

“The way these Conservatives are treating public servants and trying to undermine the rule of law is outrageous.

“The Tories are acting just like Donald Trump, putting ideology ahead of competence, and it’s the British people who will pay the price.”

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford tweeted: “This should set alarm bells ringing not just about @patel4witham and her conduct as Home Sec but how the UK Govt is functioning under @BorisJohnson and the immense influence that Cummings has. There has to be effective stewardship by the civil service, it cannot be emasculated.”