A teenager has died after he was hit by a car as he walked along a road in the early hours of the morning.
The 19-year-old was on the A96, near Brodie in Moray, when the incident happened at around 3.30am on Saturday.
Emergency services attended but the teenager died at the scene.
The 28-year-old woman driving the car, a Volkswagen Tiguan travelling west, was not injured.
Police are appealing for information about the incident.
Sergeant Craig McNeill said: “I would like to speak to anyone who had seen the teenager walking on the A96 anytime between midnight and 3.30am when the incident occurred.
“I am especially keen to speak to the driver of a car that was travelling eastwards on the A96 and had passed Brodie just prior to 3.30am, before the crash. I urge this driver to contact police immediately.”
The A96 was closed to traffic in both directions following the collision and diversions were put in place.
Anyone with information or anyone who has dashcam footage of the man walking on the A96 should phone police on 101 quoting incident number 632 of February 29.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.