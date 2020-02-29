BORIS Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds are engaged and expecting a baby in early summer The Prime Minister is already a father-of-five, however this will be the first child born to his 31-year-old partner.
Mr Johnson recently finalised his divorce with estranged wife Marina Wheeler, with whom he has two daughters and two sons.
While he was still married, he began dating PR guru and Tory adviser Ms Symonds, and the couple are believed to have been dating for close to two years.
A spokesman for the couple said: 'The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds are very pleased to announce their engagement and that they are expecting a baby in the early summer.'
Ms Symonds and Mr Johnson, who live together in Number 10, recently arrived back from a luxury Caribbean holiday in Mustique.
The couple's relationship has been firmly in the public spotlight, and a row in their flat during last summer's Tory leadership election grabbed headlines.
Ms Symonds is the first unmarried partner of an incumbent British prime minister.
The couple already share a dog, Dilyn, together with the PM saying that he helped keep his stress down during the election campaign.
Previous prime ministers David Cameron and Tony Blair both had Downing Street babies, Florence and Leo, respectively.
