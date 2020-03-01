I DON’T want to worry you. But research suggests we’re all worrying too much. And where does worry get you, readers? I’ll tell you. One of two places. Nowhere. Or – den-den-den! – the grave.

The grave news this week was that the average adult – that’s you, that is – has nine things on their mind at any given time. Nine! How do they manage that? You’d need a head the size of Wales.

More worrying still, in the poll of 2,000 adults, was the revelation that grocery shopping was often to the forefront of the worried mind. I know it’s important, but it’s hardly existential, is it?

My main worry when grocery shopping is that my card will be rejected, the worst aspect of which is the people behind you at the checkout staring with schadenfreude. Damned humans. I’m glad I’m not one of them.

Money, right enough, came up as another big worry in the survey, as did stuff in the news (always bad), climate change (at least arguably existential), and whether or not your dog is happy (eh?).

The survey, by Onepoll for vitamin and supplement brand Healthspan, found that a whopping great 83% of Earthlings felt they often had lots going on in their heads, with 62% believing their minds were constantly running at “a mile a minute”.

And where does mentally running at a mile a minute get you? Correct: round the bend.

According to chartered psychologist Dr Meg Arroll, the way out of this mess is to master your own mind, though, as someone who’s terrible at DIY, I think I’d rather get a tradesman in.

Says Doc Meg: “Being able to switch off and clear your mind of worries and concerns isn’t something that comes naturally to many people. Like most skills, it requires a lot of practice ...”

But how to go about it? The two remedies traditionally offered by mystics and other nutters are (a) to empty your mind and (b) to fill your mind. The latter is mindfulness (clue in name), by which you stuff your heid with the present rather than the future (what will I have for my tea?) or the past (did I leave the gas on?).

But you can’t go aboot filling your onion with a running commentary: “I’m sittin’ doon. Aye. Sittin’ doon. Still sittin’ doon. Oh, sod it, what will I have for my tea?”

Emptying your mind is a Zen thing that has been mastered by absolutely no-one. Even Buddha, seeking Nirvana, kept asking: “Are we there yet?”

Like most people, I like to go into the forest and stand among the trees. Sometimes, I fear that, like Tolkien’s Ents, I might turn into one, but then I think: ‘I don’t want to be a tree.’

That’s what having an empty mind means: being like a tree or other vegetable. On the other hand, the full human mind is a minefield. A mindfield! It’s our own worst enemy and, frankly, needs a good boot up the bahookie.

Reptilian refrain

IT’S a long time since anybody reminded us that “lizard people” live on Earth and use the Queen’s “secret tunnels” to stravaig hither and yon.

The belief is most famously advocated by former goalkeeper David Icke, who went from saving goals to saving souls. But, this week, it was put forward by Gemma Collins. I assume your mind is now as blank as mine was when I read this news.

For, like you, I’d no idea who Gemma Collins was. Reading further, we learn she’s a reality star, which lets me off, as reality is a place I avoid.

Ditto lizards. But not Gemma. She announced: “If you are a lizard, get in touch with me ... I want to meet you, I want to touch you, I want to smell you ...”

I see. Well, it’s nice to have a hobby. All the same, cultivating reptilian humanoids sounds a tad more satanic than stamp-collecting. The aforementioned Icke believed the late Queen Mother was “seriously reptilian”, which seems a stretch for an old dear in a hat.

I don’t want to sound controversial, but I doubt there’s anything in this lizard people thesis. What do they want? Where’s their manifesto? Who does their PR? They haven’t even made a YouTube video or started a blog.

It’s not clear either how they’re supposed to be more advanced than us. Real lizards are a right lot of clots, sitting around with glaikit expressions, sunning themselves on rocks, and occasionally sticking oot an abnormally long tongue to catch a fly.

All in all, even the Liberal Democrats would make better world leaders. And why would the Queen have tunnels? Gemma says it’s to go shopping, but surely she’d be quicker taking the bus? Hate to say it, but I fear Gemma hasn’t thought this through.

FIVE THINGS WE LEARNED THIS WEEK

1 SOON, we’ll all be eating monkeyface pricklebacks. The protein-packed fish has been billed “the new white meat” and could help feed the world. Disturbingly, two small fins hang “like floppy ears near its head”. Big question: does it come with chips?

2 ASHFORD in Kent, population 74,000, now has 28 hair salons within a mile of each other in the town centre. Locals are up in arms, but it’s heads they lose as the establishments are reportedly all busy and making money.

3 WE’VE become “slaves to the sachet”, say environmental campaigners. The wee containers are used for shampoo, make-up, towelettes, milk and, of course, sauce. We must ditch them to save the planet before it’s too late. The human race: always playing ketchup.

4 TOURISTS in Glen Coe have been warned to stop feeding Hobnobs and KitKats to deer. One animal is said to have gone on the rampage after being offered a digestive biscuit. Hardly surprising. Deer have a well known preference for Tunnock’s Tea Cakes.

5 BRITISH people, meanwhile, have been warned to expect a surfeit of Spam this coming May. The 75th anniversary of VE Day is due to be celebrated then, and several establishments are threatening to foster the pork-based atrocity on unsuspecting revellers.